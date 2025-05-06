Will LSG Sack Rishabh Pant After IPL 2025 No-Show?

LSG have spent a major chunk of their salary on Rishabh Pant, so their expectations are obviously high.

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive IPL player after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought him for INR 27 crores. LSG put ample faith in his abilities, making him their captain ahead of a fresh cycle.

However, things haven’t panned out according to expectations, for Pant has been mediocre in every aspect. He has been out of form as a batter and has made numerous baffling calls as a captain.

The pressure is palpable, which is mounting with each passing game. In such situations, things exacerbate, and Pant might be in for more trouble in the coming games.

Will Rishabh Pant be sacked next season?

LSG have spent a major chunk of their salary on Rishabh Pant, so their expectations are obviously high. Now that the returns haven’t been as expected, the team might have to make a harsh call and sack him ahead of the next season.

The biggest reason to remove him is his big sum, for LSG will free a reasonable budget. Then, they can cover other loopholes by buying other quality players since they will have more purse than other teams.

Other players can offer what Pant has done at a drastically lower amount. Barring the initial few years, he has never been a top T20 player, so he is replaceable.

After a mediocre IPL 2025, he might not be as expensive as in the last auction, and LSG can re-buy him at a relatively low sum. So, LSG can sack him the next season after getting poor results.

How can Rishabh Pant regain his best form in T20s?

Rishabh Pant’s T20 game has not been ideal for a number of years now. So, expecting a big change suddenly is too big an ask, but there are still ways to make things work with him.

If LSG decide to keep him for the next season, they should remove him from the captaincy position. After captaining Delhi Capitals (DC) and LSG in the last few years, Pant hasn’t proved to be tactically sound and often makes poor choices under pressure.

That also affects his batting, which is not ideal at this stage. If he is relieved from additional pressure, he can focus on his batting and work on areas he needs to improve.

LSG have a few options to replace Pant’s captaincy, and they should opt for a new leader. That will help both LSG and Pant in the long run.

