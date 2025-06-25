Rajasthan Royals Star to Switch Back to Delhi From Uttar Pradesh After A Dismal Domestic Season 2024-25

News
Rajasthan Royals Star Nitish Rana to Switch Back to Delhi From Uttar Pradesh After A Dismal Domestic Season 2024-25
indian-premier-league-ipl

Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 25, 2025
3 min read

He also managed to score just 217 runs in the IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Nitish Rana is likely to make a comeback to his roots in Delhi, after moving out to Uttar Pradesh two years back. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player has had a poor outing in the domestic circuit as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for RR.

Nitish Rana’s Childhood Coach on His Comeback Prospects

The 31-year-old’s childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj confirmed the news while speaking with Times of India. The coach also revealed that he had forbidden Rana to take the step earlier before moving out to Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“He will be playing for Delhi this season. I had asked him not to move out then also. He didn’t had a great season with Uttar Pradesh. As a professional cricketer, you have too much pressure,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

However, the former Delhi captain’s return to the side doesn’t guarantee him an immediate place in the squad. However, the batter will feature in the upcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL). The tournament has added two more teams to the existing six from their inaugural edition in 2024.

“This is not a dump station. He will have to earn his spot. When he asked for the No Objection Certificate (NOC) in 2023, we had requested him to stay and play for Delhi,” said a source to TOI.

Nitish Rana in Recent Matches

After a seven-year-long stint, the southpaw was released from the KKR squad ahead of the IPL 2025 player auction, following an injury-hit season in 2024. The Royals added him to their squad for INR 4.20 crore. However, the batter managed to score only 217 runs in 11 matches for RR, including two half-centuries and a highest score of 81 off 36 balls against the Chennai Super Kings. RR also endured a similar struggling season as they finished the IPL 2025 in ninth place. The Men in Pink managed to win only four out of their 14 league-stage fixtures.

However, Rana also had a tough domestic season for Uttar Pradesh in 2024-25. He scored just 111 runs in nine matches of the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Moreover, the batter scored only 17 runs in two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, before being axed from the playing XI. A similar instance followed during the Ranji Trophy season, as the team dropped him again after his 150 runs in four matches.

Fans would be excited for his return to the side, as the batter was seen engaging in a confrontation with the current Delhi captain Ayush Badoni, during the quarterfinals of the SMAT last year.

