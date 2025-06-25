‘Don’t Have Him’ – Former India Coach Gives Big Warning on Playing Jasprit Bumrah for Remainder of ENG vs IND Test Series

The Indian team ended up on the losing side in the series opener of the ENG vs IND Test series at Headingely. Despite being in a dominant position and setting a big 371 run chase for the home side, the Shubman Gill-led side couldn’t restrict or bundle them out as the Three Lions won the contest by five wickets.

Going into the next match, one big question remains on the availability of star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Ahead of coming to the UK, India coach Gautam Gambhir had confirmed that Bumrah will only feature in three of the five matches in a bid to manage his workload.

However, with the Men in Blue now 1-0 down in the series, former coach Ravi Shastri has issued a strong warning regarding playing Bumrah.

“If he was looking at a rest, you may have to think twice. If you don’t have him and then go 2-0 down it could be an uphill task,” Shastri said on Sky Sports.

Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer in the Headingley Test

Bumrah finished with match figures of 5-140 from 43.4 overs in the Headingley Test, with all his wickets coming in the first innings where he took a fifer. He bowled 19 overs in the second innings but couldn’t manage to get any scalps. He was not used by Gill in the final stages of the game as well which prompted injury speculations but he was later seen fielding, suggesting that the move by the India skipper was a tactical one.

There is a considerable amount of gap before the second Tes begins at Edgbaston from July 2. It remains to be seen if the Indian management heeds Shastri’s advice or opts to rest their talismanic pacer.

