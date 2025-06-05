The squad was full of match winners, and that made a big difference.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the first time in 18 years. They defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, securing their maiden title.

It was a brilliant season for RCB. Every player who got a chance to play stepped up when the team needed them the most. The squad was full of match winners, and that made a big difference.

Even though they won only two games at their home ground, RCB had an outstanding away campaign. They won all seven away matches during the league stage, and also won their playoff matches in Mullanpur and Ahmedabad.

Here’s a look at how all the RCB players performed this season.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar – 6/10

Rajat Patidar, as captain, did something very special by leading his team to their first-ever IPL trophy. With the bat, he scored 312 runs in the season at an average of 24.00 and a strike rate of 143.77, including two fifties. Though he scored fewer runs than in the last two seasons, his captaincy made a big difference.

Virat Kohli – 8/10

Virat Kohli once again showed how good he is at scoring runs in the shorter format. He made 657 runs in 15 matches this season with an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. He hit eight half-centuries and was the top scorer for RCB. His strong performance with the bat played a big role in helping the team win their first IPL trophy.

Phil Salt – 7/10

Phil Salt, who was a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders in their title win last season, played an important role for RCB this season. He scored 403 runs with an average of 33.58 and a high strike rate of 175.98, including four half-centuries. He was crucial in giving quick starts during the powerplay. With this, he has now won back-to-back IPL trophies.

Devdutt Padikkal – 6/10

Before the season started, there was some doubt about who would bat at number three, as they did not have many experienced players for that spot. Devdutt Padikkal stepped up and did a decent job. He scored 247 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 150.60, including two half-centuries. However, he was ruled out after 10 matches due to injury.

Mayank Agarwal – 6/10

Mayank Agarwal, who came in as a replacement for Devdutt Padikkal, did a decent job. He scored 95 runs in four matches at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 148.43. He also played some useful cameos for the team.

RCB stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma – 6/10

Jitesh Sharma played an important role in the title-winning season. After manifesting RCB’s maiden IPL trophy, he gave his all with the bat and behind the stumps. He scored 261 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.28 and a strike rate of 176.35. His best knock came in the final league match against LSG, where he smashed an unbeaten 85, which was his highest score in the IPL and helped RCB finish in the top two. He also led the side in the absence of Patidar.

Liam Livingstone – 3/10

Liam Livingstone had a disappointing season, scoring only 112 runs in eight innings with just one fifty. However, his quick 25-run knock in the final helped RCB reach a good total. Still, overall, it was a poor season for him.

Krunal Pandya – 7/10

Krunal Pandya had a good season. He took 17 wickets in 15 matches and also scored a fifty against Delhi Capitals, helping RCB win that game. In the final, he bowled brilliantly and picked up two wickets for 17 runs, which earned him the Player of the Match award. This was his second time winning this award in an IPL final.

Tim David – 7/10

Tim David had a good season as a finisher for RCB. He scored 187 runs in nine matches at an average of 62.33 and an impressive strike rate of 185.14, including one half century. Unfortunately, he missed the last three matches, including Qualifier 1 and the final, due to injury.

Romario Shepherd – 6/10

Romario Shepherd had a solid season during his limited opportunities. He picked up six wickets in seven innings and also added 70 runs in three innings while batting in the lower order. In the final, he made an important impact by getting the big wicket of Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, which helped shift the momentum towards RCB.

Josh Hazlewood – 9/10

Josh Hazlewood was the best bowler for RCB this season. He took 22 wickets in 12 matches with an economy rate of 8.77. The Aussie bowler was outstanding, especially in Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings, where he took three wickets for 21 and helped the Bengaluru outfit reach the final. He also took a wicket in the final. Before the playoffs, he missed a few matches due to injury but returned in time and played all the playoff games.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 7/10

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a decent season as he returned to his former franchise, picking up 17 wickets in 14 matches. He also took two important wickets in the final. His economy rate for the season was around 9.28.

Yash Dayal – 6/10

Yash Dayal took 13 wickets in 15 matches this season. He also picked up one wicket in the final. His economy rate for the season was 9.59.

Lungi Ngidi – 6/10

Lungi Ngidi played two matches for RCB this season and took four wickets.

Suyash Sharma – 6/10

Suyash Sharma took eight wickets in 14 matches this season. His economy was around 8.84, which was impressive. He was named Player of the Match in Qualifier 1 for his brilliant spell of three for 17.

