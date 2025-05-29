‘RCB Does the Right Thing’: Netizens Overjoyed As Punjab Kings All Out for 101 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru saw off Punjab Kings for 101 in the Qualifier 1 if IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) were all out for 101 in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur on Thursday. Suyash Sharma (3/8) was the pick of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers as Punjab Kings suffered a rare batting collapse. Marcus Stoinis (26 runs from 17 balls) was Punjab Kings’ top-scorer.

Apart from Suyash, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17), Yash Dayal (2/26) and the returning Josh Hazlewood (2/21) were the other wicket-takers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab Kings, who are in the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2014, had finished on top of the 10-team IPL 2025 standings with 19 points (NRR) separating the two teams.

Here’s how the cricketing fraternity has reacted to Punjab Kings’ collapse on social media:

PUNJAB KINGS IN QUALIFIER 1:



– 9/1.

– 27/2.

– 30/3.

– 38/4

– 50/5.

– 60/6.

– 60/7.

– 78/8.

– 97/9.

– 101/10.



– 3 wickets for Hazelwood.

– 3 wickets for Suyash Sharma.

– 2 wickets for Yash Dayal.

– 1 wicket for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

– 1 wicket for Romario Shepherd.



JOSH HAZLEWOOD ON HIS RETURN:



3.1-0-21-3.



Third meeting between RCB and PBKS this season

This is the third meeting between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings this IPL season. In their game that took place in Bengaluru, the hosts were restricted to 95/9 from 14 overs in a rain-affected game. In Punjab Kings’ reply, Nehal Wadhera top-scored with an unbeaten 33 as he helped his side win by five wickets.

In the reverse fixture in Mullanpur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious as they defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Virat Kohli (73*) and Devdutt Padikkal (61) were the standout batters as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down 158 with seven wickets and seven balls to spare.

The winner of this game will secure a place in the IPL 2025 final scheduled for June 3 in Ahmedabad. The loser of this match will take on the winner of the Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on June 1.

