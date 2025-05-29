News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘RCB Does the Right Thing’: Netizens Overjoyed As Punjab Kings All Out for 101 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 29, 2025 - 2 min read

Royal Challengers Bengaluru saw off Punjab Kings for 101 in the Qualifier 1 if IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) were all out for 101 in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur on Thursday. Suyash Sharma (3/8) was the pick of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers as Punjab Kings suffered a rare batting collapse. Marcus Stoinis (26 runs from 17 balls) was Punjab Kings’ top-scorer.

Apart from Suyash, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17), Yash Dayal (2/26) and the returning Josh Hazlewood (2/21) were the other wicket-takers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab Kings, who are in the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2014, had finished on top of the 10-team IPL 2025 standings with 19 points (NRR) separating the two teams.

Here’s how the cricketing fraternity has reacted to Punjab Kings’ collapse on social media:

Third meeting between RCB and PBKS this season

This is the third meeting between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings this IPL season. In their game that took place in Bengaluru, the hosts were restricted to 95/9 from 14 overs in a rain-affected game. In Punjab Kings’ reply, Nehal Wadhera top-scored with an unbeaten 33 as he helped his side win by five wickets.

ALSO READ:

In the reverse fixture in Mullanpur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious as they defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Virat Kohli (73*) and Devdutt Padikkal (61) were the standout batters as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down 158 with seven wickets and seven balls to spare.

The winner of this game will secure a place in the IPL 2025 final scheduled for June 3 in Ahmedabad. The loser of this match will take on the winner of the Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on June 1.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
PBKS vs RCB
Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

[WATCH] Jitesh Sharma’s Unreal One-Handed Stunner Puts Final Nail in the Coffin for PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier1 Against RCB

9:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

[WATCH] Suyash Sharma’s ‘I Am Here’ Celebration After Cleaning Up Shashank Singh As PBKS Collapse Against RCB in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

8:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Will Jos Buttler Play Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2025 Eliminator Against Mumbai Indians

Will Jos Buttler Play Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2025 Eliminator Against Mumbai Indians?

Jos Buttler has scored 538 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 163.03, including five half-centuries.
8:30 pm
Vishnu PN
Why is Tim David Not in RCB Playing XI Despite Jitesh Sharma Confirming Him For PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025

Why is Tim David Not in RCB Playing XI Despite Jitesh Sharma Confirming Him For PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025?

Tim David is missing from the playing XI for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match.
7:37 pm
Vishnu PN
Yuzvendra Chahal is again absent from Punjab Kings’ playing XI in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?

He has not been playing the last few games for the Kings, who are looking to seal their spot in the final.
8:24 pm
Darpan Jain
PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

Both teams are expected to make some changes for this important match.
7:22 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.