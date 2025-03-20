RCB Practice Match: Impact Player Locked Ahead of IPL 2025 As Quickfire 82 Erases Doubts

RCB had a big conundrum ahead of the IPL 2025 season with their top-order having way too many options, all of whom were right-handed. The likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar are all top 3 options but playing all 3 up top would mean squeezing in Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone and Tim David – again all right-handers – also into the middle-order. But putting an end to this conundrum is Devdutt Padikkal, who made a return to RCB this season at the IPL 2025 auction.
Padikkal starred with a smashing 82 off 48 balls in the practice game ahead of IPL 2025 according to a video posted on their social media handle by RCB. Padikkal, whose IPL career has raised several question marks, particularly for his low strike-rate, will be crucial to RCB this season as he is the only left-hander aside from overseas pick Jacob Bethell who can bat in the top 6.
RCB’s squad lacks left-handers in the top and middle order as mentioned, making Devdutt Padikkal a strong candidate for the Impact Player role. His recent knock of 82 (48) in the intra-squad practice game, as an opener, shows that he is in good touch, which could help RCB solve a key balance issue.
RCB Have Two Ways to Effectively Use Devdutt Padikkal in IPL 2025:
Padikkal’s T20 record hasn’t been great lately, especially given his promise, but his recent hit out in the practice game suggests he could be a valuable addition in the right role. Given RCB’s need for a left-hander, using him as an Impact Player makes sense.
ALSO READ:
For more details on the RCB Playing XI and ideal combination, check here.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.