News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
RCB Practice Match Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

RCB Practice Match: Impact Player Locked Ahead of IPL 2025 As Quickfire 82 Erases Doubts

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
RCB Practice Match Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2025

RCB had a big conundrum ahead of the IPL 2025 season with their top-order having way too many options, all of whom were right-handed. The likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar are all top 3 options but playing all 3 up top would mean squeezing in Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone and Tim David – again all right-handers – also into the middle-order. But putting an end to this conundrum is Devdutt Padikkal, who made a return to RCB this season at the IPL 2025 auction.

Padikkal starred with a smashing 82 off 48 balls in the practice game ahead of IPL 2025 according to a video posted on their social media handle by RCB. Padikkal, whose IPL career has raised several question marks, particularly for his low strike-rate, will be crucial to RCB this season as he is the only left-hander aside from overseas pick Jacob Bethell who can bat in the top 6.

Why Devdutt Padikkal Should Be the Impact Player for RCB

RCB’s squad lacks left-handers in the top and middle order as mentioned, making Devdutt Padikkal a strong candidate for the Impact Player role. His recent knock of 82 (48) in the intra-squad practice game, as an opener, shows that he is in good touch, which could help RCB solve a key balance issue.

RCB Have Two Ways to Effectively Use Devdutt Padikkal in IPL 2025:

As an Opener with Phil Salt

  • This move pushes Virat Kohli to No.3, where he has been successful in T20s.
  • Padikkal adds the left-hand variety at the top, making it tougher for oppositions to plan match-ups, especially with Salt needing leeway.
  • A settled Kohli at No.3 allows RCB to maintain stability if an early wicket falls.

At No.3 Behind Virat Kohli and Salt

  • This ensures Rajat Patidar comes in at No.4 in the middle overs, where his strength against spin is best utilized.
  • Padikkal can take advantage of the powerplay even if an early wicket falls while Patidar handles the spinners later.
  • If an early wicket does not fall, RCB can always choose to change their impact sub to someone else and use Padikkal only if needed.

Padikkal’s T20 record hasn’t been great lately, especially given his promise, but his recent hit out in the practice game suggests he could be a valuable addition in the right role. Given RCB’s need for a left-hander, using him as an Impact Player makes sense.

ALSO READ:

Best RCB Playing XI

  • Virat Kohli
  • Phil Salt (wk)
  • Rajat Patidar (c)
  • Jitesh Sharma
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Tim David
  • Krunal Pandya
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • Suyash Sharma
  • Josh Hazlewood
  • Yash Dayal
  • Impact sub: Devdutt Padikkal

For more details on the RCB Playing XI and ideal combination, check here.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Devdutt Padikkal
IPL 2025
RCB

Related posts

Punjab Kings Star Smashes 85 (41) in Practice Game Before IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Star Smashes 85 (41) in Practice Game Before IPL 2025

His batting will be highly crucial for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.
10:06 am
Sagar Paul
Former CSK Teammate Lavishes Praise on MS Dhoni, Backs Him for 4 More Seasons

‘Fastest Hands in the World’ – Former CSK Teammate Lavishes Praise on MS Dhoni, Backs Him for 4 More Seasons

Dhoni, at 43, still continues to surprise all with his fitness and power-hitting.
9:13 am
Sagar Paul
‘Used to Be A Nightmare’: Former CSK Star Dwayne Bravo Revisits Facing KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

‘Used to Be A Nightmare’: Former CSK Star Revisits Facing KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

KKR will now be aiming to add a fourth star to their jersey.
8:25 am
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Players Have Been Given’: KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit Reveals Mantra Behind Recent Success Ahead of IPL 2025

‘Players Have Been Given…’: KKR Coach Reveals Mantra Behind Recent Success Ahead of IPL 2025

8:19 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025

Two Centuries: Rajasthan Royals Trio Sizzle With Extraordinary Knocks in Practice Game Before IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals' key batters warmed up for IPL 2025 in some fashion with couple of them scoring centuries.
12:09 am
Vishnu PN
Zaheer Khan Lucknow Super Giants LSG IPL 2025

LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan Shares Injury Update of Key Pacer Ahead of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan has provided an injury update on Mohsin Khan and te other paces ahead of IPL 2025.
11:27 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy