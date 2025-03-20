RCB Practice Match: Impact Player Locked Ahead of IPL 2025 As Quickfire 82 Erases Doubts

RCB had a big conundrum ahead of the IPL 2025 season with their top-order having way too many options, all of whom were right-handed. The likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar are all top 3 options but playing all 3 up top would mean squeezing in Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone and Tim David – again all right-handers – also into the middle-order. But putting an end to this conundrum is Devdutt Padikkal, who made a return to RCB this season at the IPL 2025 auction.

Padikkal starred with a smashing 82 off 48 balls in the practice game ahead of IPL 2025 according to a video posted on their social media handle by RCB. Padikkal, whose IPL career has raised several question marks, particularly for his low strike-rate, will be crucial to RCB this season as he is the only left-hander aside from overseas pick Jacob Bethell who can bat in the top 6.

Why Devdutt Padikkal Should Be the Impact Player for RCB

RCB’s squad lacks left-handers in the top and middle order as mentioned, making Devdutt Padikkal a strong candidate for the Impact Player role. His recent knock of 82 (48) in the intra-squad practice game, as an opener, shows that he is in good touch, which could help RCB solve a key balance issue.

RCB Have Two Ways to Effectively Use Devdutt Padikkal in IPL 2025:

As an Opener with Phil Salt

This move pushes Virat Kohli to No.3, where he has been successful in T20s.

Padikkal adds the left-hand variety at the top, making it tougher for oppositions to plan match-ups, especially with Salt needing leeway.

A settled Kohli at No.3 allows RCB to maintain stability if an early wicket falls.

At No.3 Behind Virat Kohli and Salt

This ensures Rajat Patidar comes in at No.4 in the middle overs, where his strength against spin is best utilized.

Padikkal can take advantage of the powerplay even if an early wicket falls while Patidar handles the spinners later.

If an early wicket does not fall, RCB can always choose to change their impact sub to someone else and use Padikkal only if needed.

Padikkal’s T20 record hasn’t been great lately, especially given his promise, but his recent hit out in the practice game suggests he could be a valuable addition in the right role. Given RCB’s need for a left-hander, using him as an Impact Player makes sense.

𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐝𝐮𝐭𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 🔥



Rajat took some breath-taking catches, Lungi Ngidi scalped 3 wickets and both teams scored 200+, in a high scoring warm up game that kick started our season prep. 👏



Find out what happened, on… pic.twitter.com/EldRGZmCEA — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 20, 2025

ALSO READ:

Best RCB Playing XI

Virat Kohli

Phil Salt (wk)

Rajat Patidar (c)

Jitesh Sharma

Liam Livingstone

Tim David

Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Suyash Sharma

Josh Hazlewood

Yash Dayal

Impact sub: Devdutt Padikkal

