RCB vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Match no. 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB have had a strong start to the season, winning four out of their six matches. In their last outing, they comfortably defeated Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets. Phil Salt smashed 65 from 33 balls, and Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 62 from 45 as they chased down 173 on a challenging pitch.

Punjab Kings also come into this match with confidence after pulling off a remarkable win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Defending a low total of 111, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets for 28 runs, while Marco Jansen chipped in with three wickets. PBKS too have secured four wins in six matches so far.

RCB vs PBKS Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous games, so they are likely to stick with the same playing eleven.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

RCB comfortably defeated Rajasthan Royals in their last match and are expected to go with the same team against PBKS in the upcoming game.

RCB XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

RCB Batting Order:

Openers: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli No.3: Devdutt Padikkal (likely impact player)

Devdutt Padikkal (likely impact player) Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya

Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya Lower-order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Punjab Kings made two changes in their last match, bringing in Josh Inglis for Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett for Lockie Ferguson. They are likely to stick with the same playing XI for the upcoming game. The only possible change could be in the Impact Player. After a batting collapse in the previous match, they brought in Suryansh Shedge as an extra batter. However, for this game, they might return to a bowling option like Yash Thakur or Vijaykumar Vyshak as the Impact Player.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey

PBKS Batting Order:

Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh No.3: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer Middle-order: Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh

Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh Lower-order: Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur (likely impact player)

