RCB Youngster Set For Trial By Fire Against India in Test Series

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) youngster Jacob Bethell is set to face a major test of his mettle when India travels to England for a high-profile five-match Test series in late June after the culmination of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Earlier today, Three Lions Test skipper Ben Stokes also hinted that Bethell is going to be a likely name for the India series.

Notably the 21-year-old all-rounder, who was acquired by RCB for INR 2.60 crores, is one of the promising talents in world cricket currently. He impressed in his limited outing in the IPL, scoring 67 runs in two games, including a whirlwind fifty. He is currently with RCB, who have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, after getting permission from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to skip the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ:

RCB Youngster Jacob Bethell Set For Trial By Fire Against India in Test Series

Jacob Bethell made an impressive red-ball debut last year during England’s tour of New Zealand. In six innings, the left-hander amassed 260 runs while averaging at 52, which included three fifties and a highest score of 96. With the ball as well, Bethell was effective, taking three wickets.

Thus, the upcoming India series will be a major opportunity for Jacob Bethell to capitalise and become a mainstay in the England Test squad, after already breaking into the white-ball teams.

Interestingly, Bethell’s inclusion will put pressure on England’s top-order players and could come at the expense of opener Zak Crawley or, more likely, number three Ollie Pope. However, any change to a long-established English top order would be a huge decision for captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, given the importance of the India series and the Ashes that follow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.