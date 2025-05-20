Rishabh Pant Questioned for Dropping Standards, Labelled ‘Just Okay Player’ by Former New Zealand Player

He has scored only 135 runs in 11 innings at an average of 12.27.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has questioned Rishabh Pant’s performance in T20 cricket, saying he has been just an okay player in this format. Doull feels that T20s are Pant’s weakest format compared to how well he plays in ODIs and Tests.

Pant, who is leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, has been struggling for runs this season. In a recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he came in to bat at number three after Mitchell Marsh got out. But he couldn’t make much impact and got out for just 7 runs from 6 balls, falling to a caught and bowled by Eshan Malinga.

Doull Questions Pant’s T20 Credentials

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Doull said Pant has never set a very high standard in T20 cricket. He explained that it is not like Pant has dropped from a great height in this format because he was never outstanding in it. According to Doull, Pant has had a poor season and T20s have always been his weakest area.

“It’s his worst format, and they were desperate to go after him. He has had a poor season, and he has not set huge standards, really high standards that he has completely dipped now. He has just been an okay player as far as T20 cricket is concerned,” Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Pant’s Test Brilliance Does Not Reflect in T20s

Simon Doull praised Rishabh Pant for being an outstanding Test player, saying he has played some incredible shots in the longer format of the game. Watching those shots, it might seem like Pant would also be a great T20 player. However, Doull pointed out that Pant’s overall record in T20 cricket does not match that expectation. In simple terms, Doull meant that Pant’s talent in Tests does not automatically translate into success in T20s, and the stats back that up.

“He’s an unbelievable Test match player, and sometimes you see the shots he plays in Test, you think that he must be a great To player, but his record would not suggest that he is a great T20 player,” he added.

Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player in IPL history, is under serious pressure after a poor run of form. He has scored only 135 runs in 11 innings at an average of 12.27. With their recent loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants are now out of the playoff race, with two matches still remaining.

