Shardul Thakur Joins Mohammed Siraj and Tushar Deshpande in Unwanted IPL Record List After KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match

He joined LSG as a replacement for Mohsin Khan after going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Shardul Thakur equaled the record for the longest over bowled in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shardul bowled 11 deliveries in the 13th over while playing against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

Previously, Mohammed Siraj and Tushar Deshpande bowled 11-ball overs during IPL 2023 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and LSG respectively.

Shardul Thakur claimed another unwanted record

The 33-year-old claimed another unwanted IPL record in the match against KKR. He bowled five consecutive wides which is the most by any bowler in IPL history. Previously, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2015), Praveen Kumar (2017), Mohammed Siraj (2023) and Khaleel Ahmed (2024) have bowled four successive wides in an over.

However, Shardul bagged his first wicket of the game in that 11-ball long over. He dismissed KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane after a whirlwind 35-ball-61 knock from him.

LSG secured a 4-run victory over KKR

Rishabh Pant’s team handed KKR their second home defeat this season. After a comprehensive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Men in Purple failed to replicate that result at the Eden Gardens. Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine provided a good start once again after Quinton de Kock’s dismissal. Venkatesh Iyer contributed with 45 runs in 29 balls in the huge chase of 239. But the Indian middle order batters Ramandeep Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi couldn’t build on that foundation.

KKR’s big hitter Andre Russell also failed to play his natural game as Shardul dismissed him for just seven runs. Rinku Singh played a 15-ball-38 cameo but they just fell one hit short to chase the total finishing on 234.

Earlier, two destructive innings of 81 and 87 from Mitchell March and Nicholas Pooran respectively, helped LSG to set up the mammoth total. Proteas Aiden Markram also put up 47 in 28 balls.

Lucknow has won three out of their five matches in the IPL 2025 so far. They will go head-to-head with the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium on April 12.

