WATCH: Shreyas Iyer's WILD reaction from home as Rinku Singh hits 5 Consecutive Sixes in Last Over to Propel KKR to victory over Gujarat Titans

Injured Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer was spotted going berserk with his celebration after Rinku Singh's batting heroics against Gujarat Titans on Sunday's double-header. Rinku Singh propelled KKR over the finishing line by hitting 5 consecutive sixes in the final over to chase down a towering target of 204 runs against defending champions Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Iyer, who was supposed to captain KKR this year too, now has to support his team from the side-lines after suffering a back injury. Nitish Rana has taken his place as captain for the ongoing season.

The video of Iyer’s reaction has gone on viral on social media.

Celebration by Shreyas Iyer when Rinku Singh won it for KKR.



Kolkata Knight Riders, too from their social media account, posted a video call screenshot of Shreyas and Rinku after the match.

Who wants to see THIS full video call?

Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana built the foundation for KKR to win



Needing 29 runs off the last over, Rinku slammed left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for five sixes on the trot to register a last-ball victory. Rashid Khan led from the front and returned with impressive figures of 3 for 37, while Alzarri Joseph (2/27) picked up two wickets, but all their efforts went in vain.

Venkatesh Iyer made 83 off 40 balls for KKR while skipper Nitish Rana played a fine 29-ball 45-run knock. Rinku played the knock of his life and struck one four and as many as six hits over the fence to seal a famous win for KKR.