We look at six player releases that could send shock waves ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is always fun from the spectator’s point of view, for each team is tempted to remove some big names from their squad. A lot of planning and other stuff goes in the background before making any decision.

While the retention rules for the IPL 2025 auction, a cap on the number of retentions will make things interesting. During the last cycle, every team had several quality players, who might part ways with the franchise ahead of the next season.

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma might part ways in what could be the biggest move in the league’s history. Despite leading them to five IPL titles, MI will have to take this bold move, considering the limit on the number of retentions, which might be four. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav are sure retentions, while they will have to pick one among Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Ishan Kishan.

Performance-wise, Rohit hasn’t been up to the mark, even though he had a decent IPL 2024. Further, things weren’t smooth in the dressing room, with an abrupt change in leadership raising plenty of eyebrows. It will be hard to convince Rohit to stay, especially as the third or fourth retention.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is another big name who can send shock waves ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Faf was Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s best batter in the previous cycle, scoring 1636 runs at an average of 38.04 and a strike rate of 146.99 in 45 innings, including 15 fifties, since 2022. However, RCB might still release him before the next edition because of his age.

Faf, 40, can’t endure another IPL cycle, and RCB have better overseas options to retain. Will Jacks and Cameron Green offer long-term value in the foreign department, whereas Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Mohammed Siraj are sure retentions in the Indian section. It’s hard to see Faf getting retained, even though it will be a harsh decision.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has been one of the biggest disappointments of the IPL in the last few editions. He has massive potential, but the results haven’t been according to the expectations. In fact, Shaw’s abysmal run was one of the biggest reasons for the Delhi Capitals’ poor performances in the previous cycle.

DC will retain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav from the Indian department, whereas Tristan Stubbs and Jake Fraser-McGurk will present a strong case in the overseas section. That leaves no place for Shaw. Even his performances weren’t adequate to use a retention slot on Shaw.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title in 2024. However, KKR might release him due to other quality options available in the Indian and overseas departments. Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Harshit Rana are strong choices from the Indian contingent, while Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are sure retentions in the overseas department.

Iyer might not find a place, even though he was decent with the bat and as a captain. Performance-wise, several players are better and deserve a retention ahead of Iyer. It will be interesting to see whether KKR leave other quality options to retain Shreyas Iyer.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is another top player who might come into the IPL 2025 auction. In the previous cycle, Chahal was Rajasthan Royals’ best bowler, taking 66 wickets at 22.80 runs apiece. However, RR will release him, for they have better options to retain ahead of him.

RR will surely retain Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag, whereas Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer will present a strong case. Where would they fit Chahal, then? The only way to retain him is by leaving out Riyan Parag, which looks uncertain.

KL Rahul

The sour relationship between KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants’ owners have been a talking point for a while now. Rahul didn’t perform according to the expectations as a player and leader. His approach was not adequate, and Rahul, who generally scores big, couldn’t weave long innings, either.

As a result, LSG failed to qualify for playoffs for the first time since their admission. Given Rahul’s poor performances and the discord between him and his owners, LSG might part ways with him. He might get traded to some other team or come into the auction.

