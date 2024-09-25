KKR Batter Breaks Into Top 10 of ICC ODI Rankings for the First Time Ever

He is also the first player from his country to reach the top 10 in the ODI batting rankings.

In a career-first, a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star has broken into the Top 10 of the latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings.

Talented wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has surged 10 slots to the eighth position. In the process, he also became the first player from Afghanistan to reach the top 10 in the ODI batting rankings.

His remarkable Player of the Series performance, scoring 194 runs against South Africa, has elevated him to 692 rating points, tying him with Ibrahim Zadran for the highest by an Afghanistan batter.

Other standout Afghanistan players include Azmatullah Omarzai, who climbed 15 spots to 35th in the batting rankings, and leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who rose eight places to secure the third position in the bowling rankings, following their impressive 2-1 victory over South Africa.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians (MI) player to be in demand for dual value in IPL 2025 auction

Indian stars make big progress after dominating Bangladesh in first Test

India's cricketers Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Ravichandran Ashwin have all made significant strides in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings after scoring centuries in the opening match of their World Test Championship (WTC) series against Bangladesh, held in Chennai.

Pant has re-entered the rankings in sixth place, following his scores of 39 and 109. Gill has risen five spots to a personal-best 14th position after his unbeaten 119 in the second innings. Ashwin, with a vital 113 in the first innings, has climbed seven spots to reach 72nd place.

Both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who forged a game-changing 199-run partnership in the first innings, have also made gains in the Test all-rounder rankings. Jadeja has solidified his top spot with a career-high 475 points, while Ashwin remains in second place, adding 48 points to reach 370.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.