Mumbai Indians (MI) player to be in demand for dual value in IPL 2025 auction

Mumbai Indians (MI) didn’t have a great season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, for they could only win four games and ended at the bottom of the points table. Nothing went their way at any stage, and the five-time champions kept losing matches throughout the season.

Still, they had one of the strongest teams in the competition, with a number of match-winners lined up throughout. Their Indian core was the biggest highlight, for they had all the domestic talent in their squad.

One such talent was Vishnu Vinod, who couldn’t feature in IPL 2024 due to an injury to his forearm. However, his talent was visible in patches during the 2023 season when he took on some of the best bowlers without much trouble.

While he only batted in three innings, Vishnu’s obvious talent caught the limelight, impressing everyone. His future in the league looks set to be bright.

Mumbai Indians likely to release Vishnu Vinod

Needless to say, Mumbai Indians will release Vishnu Vinod ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. They have several quality players available, and MI are already struggling to squeeze all first-choice players.

Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav are sure retentions, whereas Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Ishan Kishan are other quality options. It’s impossible to find a spot for Vishnu in this star-studded lineup.

Further, Vishnu hasn’t done anything significant with the bat, either, to press a case for retention. Maybe he should have got more opportunities, but Vishnu got injured in 2024, else he would have found himself more in the XI.

MI tried different players in IPL 2024, and Vishnu would have been one of them had he remained injury-free. Now MI will be tempted to release him, even though he is a world-class talent.

What does Vishnu Vinod offer?

Vishnu Vinod is a hard-hitter of pace bowling, capable of hitting boundaries around the ground. He has a strong base vs pace and can hit all the lengths down the ground and square of the wicket.

Even in the Kerala Cricket League, Vishnu was at his threatening best with the willow and showed his range. He can be flexible with his batting position and bat anywhere in the order, making him a utility batter.

He can bat long or quick according to the situation, and his game against spin is not mediocre, even though there’s room for improvement. The pace-hitters are always in demand, and if he is an Indian, the value increases, given teams generally opt to use an overseas slot for this role.

Further, Vishnu is also a wicketkeeper and is quite safe behind the sticks, making him a complete package. Any team looking for a quality wicketkeeper batter can opt for him.

Vishnu Vinod to be in demand in IPL 2025 auction

While Mumbai Indians will release Vishnu Vinod, he will be in high demand in the IPL 2025 auction for various reasons. He is a pace-hitter and can be flexible with his batting position.

Generally, teams want such options in their squad, even if they don’t play them every game. With the Impact Player rule, the value of such batters increases, especially in the death overs.

Further, almost every team would require a wicketkeeper batter in their squads. Even if a side has their first-choice wicketkeeper, they would want a backup.

Hence, Vishnu Vinod will definitely be in demand, especially after his recent heroics in the Kerala Cricket League. He has been around the IPL setup for a while but hasn’t had consistent opportunities; he would want to land in a team providing him with more chances.

