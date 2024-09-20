RCB batter might be a useful pick for his unique skillsets in IPL 2025 auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were one of the most consistent teams in the previous cycle, qualifying for playoffs twice in three attempts.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were one of the most consistent teams in the previous cycle, qualifying for playoffs twice in three attempts. Even when they didn’t qualify in the 2023 edition, RCB were a win away and missed by a narrow margin.

They had several quality players in the squad, and a few didn’t get enough opportunities at any stage. RCB were a well-rounded unit, so several scouting talents mostly remained on the bench in the last cycle.

One such player was Suyash Prabhudessai. Despite being immensely talented, Prabhudessai couldn’t get to bat consistently, even after the Impact Player rule.

Since 2022, he has featured in only ten innings, scoring 126 runs at a strike rate of 118.86. These numbers don’t depict his true potential, for he is a better prospect, but inconsistent chances never really allowed him to settle.

Also Read: Massive blunder! Virat Kohli gifts wicket after missing DRS review in IND vs BAN Test

RCB set to release Suyash Prabhudessai ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have several quality players to retain. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Mohammed Siraj are sure retentions from the Indian department, whereas Cameron Green and Will Jacks will be solid overseas choices.

Further, RCB also have Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell as solid options. Yash Dayal and Manoj Bhandage look like better options, even in the uncapped category.

That leaves no place for Suyash Prabhudessai. Not that he is at fault completely, but he hasn’t done anything solid with the bat, either.

Maybe RCB should have used him better. Now, RCB will be tempted to part ways with Prabhudessai.

Suyash Prabhudessai might be a useful pick for his unique skillsets in the IPL 2025 auction

Suyash Prabhudessai’s best place is in the middle order, but RCB mostly used him as a finisher in whatever little they used him. He is a fine player of pace and spin and capable of weaving a long innings.

Telegram Group Join Now

Further, he can also bat in the lower order and hit big shots against pace from the first ball, even though he would prefer the middle order. Considering he is 26 and has high potential, Prabhudessai might be a useful pick.

It’s uncertain whether he will be in demand. However, with precise use, a lot more can be extracted out of him, something RCB failed to do.

He can also bowl useful medium-pace and is electrifying in the field. Suyash Prabhudessai will hope to get picked in a team that can utilise him in a better way in the IPL 2025 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.