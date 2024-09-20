Massive blunder! Virat Kohli gifts wicket after missing DRS review in IND vs BAN Test

Skipper Rohit Sharma was also left annoyed after watching the replays.

During the ongoing first of the two-match India vs Bangladesh Test series, star India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli made a massive blunder.

On Day 2 of the match during India's second innings, Kohli was dismissed lbw for 17 runs by Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the ball hit his pads and the umpire raised his finger to adjudge him as out.

The incident occurred during the second delivery of the 18th over bowled by Miraz, which pitched just outside off and spun back towards the batter. Kohli attempted to play a shot to the leg side but was beaten, resulting in the ball striking his pads.

The Bangladesh players made a convincing appeal which prompted the umpire to raise his finger swiftly. Kohli then had a quick chat with Shubman Gill at the non-striker's end and chose not to challenge the decision. To the surprise of everyone, including Kohli, replays later revealed a different story.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians Pacer Achieves Major Milestone During first IND vs BAN Test

Virat Kohli makes massive DRS blunder

The big screen replay indicated that there was an inside edge off Kohli's bat, yet the 35-year-old seemed unaware of this and missed the chance to review the call. Captain Rohit Sharma appeared frustrated upon seeing the replay, while umpire Richard Kettleborough wore a sheepish smile, acknowledging his mistake.

Notably, Kohli has faced difficulties against spin in Asia since 2021, accumulating just 499 runs at an average of 27.72.

Speaking about the match, India scored 376 runs in their first innings, thanks to a century from Ravichandran Ashwin, while Bangladesh could only manage 149 in response.

Telegram Group Join Now

At the end of Day 2, India is in a strong position with a score of 81 for 3, leading by 308 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.