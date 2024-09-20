Mumbai Indians Pacer Achieves Major Milestone During first IND vs BAN Test

He became only the 10th Indian bowler to reach the feat.

During the ongoing first of the two-match India vs Bangladesh Test, a Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer managed to reach a major career milestone.

Talismanic MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah became only the 10th Indian bowler and the sixth pacer from the country to complete 400 wickets across all formats in international cricket. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud became Bumrah's 400th victim.

Jasprit Bumrah continued his impressive form on home soil by claiming three wickets across the first two sessions on Friday (Day 2). Bumrah made an impact in his opening over, removing Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam by knocking over the left-hander’s off-stump. He later added two more scalps, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmud during the second session.

At 30 years old, Bumrah joined a prestigious group of Indian fast bowlers, including Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami. He reached the remarkable milestone of 400 wickets in his 227th international innings.

Since his Test debut in 2018, Bumrah has made tremendous strides in red-ball cricket and is widely regarded as one of the top bowlers across all formats globally. Initially known for his prowess in limited-overs cricket, particularly through his performances in the Indian Premier League, Bumrah has emerged as India's leading bowler in Test cricket.

Earlier this year, Bumrah showcased his skills on Indian pitches by taking 19 wickets in four matches during a Test series against England.

Speaking about the match, India posted 376 in their first innings courtesy of Ravichandran Ashwin's century as visitors Bangladesh could manage only 149 in reply.

At stumps on Day 2, India sit in the driver's seat with the scoreboard reading 81 for 3 and a healthy lead of 308 runs.

