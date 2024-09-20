[WATCH] Drama unfolded as the umpire gave Imad Wasim out only to call him back, leaving Pollard animated in CPL

The drama was unleashed during the latest game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua And Barbuda Falcons in Trinidad.

The drama was unleashed during the latest game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua And Barbuda Falcons in Trinidad. The whole event transpired on the second delivery of the 11th over when a new batter Imad Wasim came to face Sunil Narine.

Narine bowled a length delivery, to which Imad came forward to defend, and the ball hit the pad. While the bowling team appealed, the umpire remained unmoved, leading to a DRS by Kieron Pollard.

The review showed three reds and the umpire had to overturn his decision, but Imad was unhappy, for he felt there was a clear inside edge. After a lengthy chat with the on-field official, Imad had to walk back, even though he wanted to review again, as the big screen showed a clear edge.

Sir Curtly Ambrose, watching the chaos unfolding, was visibly angry and asked to protest against the dismissal. No one from the Falcons’ camp was happy with that wrong decision, and rightly so.

The umpire calls back Imad Wasim after ample drama

As Imad Wasim returned to the pavilion dejected, the on-field umpire had a chat with the TV official, and a decision to call Imad back was made. He was almost in the dugout, but the TV umpire rectified his mistake, making a correct call.

However, Kieron Pollard, the captain of Trinbago Knight Riders, became angry now and went to chat with the umpire. Even the coach Phil Simmons was animated; he probably was not pleased with the batter being called back.

After so much drama and confusion, a correct call was made, but Pollard was unhappy with the decision. After the game, he let his frustration known by an angry statement, “If I speak, I'll get into trouble. So I better stay quiet on that.”

Meanwhile, Imad Wasim went on to play a prudent knock of 36 runs in 27 deliveries, including two boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 133.33. He remained unbeaten in the innings and ensured that the Falcons registered a comprehensive 6-wicket victory in the game.

