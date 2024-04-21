WATCH: Were RCB denied a six by the umpire during a one-run loss against KKR?

More than players, the umpires and their decisions have been in the spotlight since the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

More than players, the umpires and their decisions have been in the spotlight since the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The latest game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) saw a few controversial judgments, with RCB on the receiving end mostly.

As if Virat Kohli’s dismissal off a high full toss wasn’t enough, the fans and viewers are accusing officials of not checking a boundary to deny two vital runs for RCB. The event transpired on the penultimate delivery of the 17th over bowled by the leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Varun bowled a loose delivery on the shorter side of the pitch down the leg side, and the batter, Suyash Prabhudessai, went off the back foot and neatly guided it with the angle. The ball flew towards the fine-leg region, and the umpire called it a four.

The ball was so close to the boundary cushions, and the visuals presented on TV were inconclusive to come to any decision. However, the umpiring decision to call it a boundary and not a six has created controversy on social media, with RCB fans believing it was not checked properly.

Were RCB denied a six by the umpire during a one-run loss against KKR?

One of the RCB fans posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) soon after the completion of the game, claiming it went straight over the ropes. The user claimed that the on-field umpires didn’t refer to the TV umpire to get it checked and made the decision on their own.

The fan also wrote that he rechecked the whole event and concluded that the ball went straight over the ropes, but the umpire gave it a four. However, the video posted by the same account was ambiguous.

Umpire didn't referr to the 3rd umpire for 4 or 6 and gave 4, but it was actually 6 + they didn't showed it live as well whether that was over the boundary or inside the boundary but I rechecked it and it was over the ropes

See the video #KKRvRCB #KKRvsRCBpic.twitter.com/ZrrguPIzO3 — ` (@The4Gautam) April 21, 2024

Even during the live feed, it was hard to conclude anything from the angles presented by the broadcaster. Anyways, the drama around the game keeps getting increasing.

Coincidentally, RCB went on to lose the game by a solitary run, so the disappointment is understandable. Indeed, if the claims are true, RCB will feel hard done by as they slipped to their seventh defeat of the season.

