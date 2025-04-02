News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Anrich Nortje Kolkata Knight Riders KKR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 2, 2025

When Will Anrich Nortje Return for KKR in IPL 2025?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Anrich Nortje has not played in the IPL 2025 so far.

Anrich Nortje Kolkata Knight Riders KKR IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo has revealed that pacer Anrich Nortje is “very close” to returning to action and is “almost ready” to play. Nortje had sustained a back injury that had ruled the South African pacer out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Dwayne Bravo provides update on Anrich Nortje

He had also missed the SA20 prior to that with Pretoria Capitals. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their fourth match of IPL 2025 on Thursday.

“Well, I would say he’s the leader of the fast bowling group. There’s, there’s a lot of experience, experienced bowling group. he’s the fastest in the group, yes, the physio will have a better idea as to how far he is, but at the moment, I think, we are all impressed with his work ethics, with his bowling loads, very close,” Bravo said at the pre-match press conference in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Bravo also spoke briefly on Kolkata Knight Riders’ team combination. “But it also has to do with good combination and opposition. So, it’s the only way you can really try to see what’s the best combination for the particular team that we’re coming up against, but from a fitness point of view, I think he’s (Nortje) very close and almost ready to go,” added the former West Indies all-rounder.

Kolkata Knight Riders had acquired Nortje for INR 6.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. In IPL 2024, Nortje, playing for Delhi Capitals (DC), picked up seven wickets from six matches. Overall, the right-arm pacer has played 46 IPL matches since making his debut in 2020 and has taken 60 wickets.

ALSO READ:

Like Bravo said, Nortje’s experience will be invaluable in the Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI whenever he makes a return. Australia’s Spencer Johnson, another pacer, has struggled to take wickets consistently. His only wicket this season came against Rajasthan Royals, when he cleaned up Jofra Archer.

KKR will look to return to winning ways

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently languishing in 10th place in the IPL 2025 points table with just two points from three games. They defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in the second match for their only win so far this season. Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets when the two teams locked horns at the IPL 2024 final in Chennai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Anrich Nortje
Cricket
Dwayne Bravo
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
KKR
KKR vs SRH
Kolkata Knight Riders

Related posts

mumbai indians ipl 2025 suryakumar yadav

Mumbai Indians Stars To Follow Yashasvi Jaiswal to Goa From Mumbai Cricket: Reports

Jaiswal had featured for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25
6:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
gujarat titans ipl 2025

‘Just call it batting’: Gujarat Titans pacer frustrated with pitch conditions in IPL 2025

Batters have enjoyed their time so far in IPL 2025 with only few exceptions
5:30 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why is Ashwani Kumar a Huge Plus for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 MI Teammate Explains

Why is Ashwani Kumar a Huge Plus for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025? MI Teammate Explains

He scalped four wickets on his debut against KKR.
4:58 pm
Sreejita Sen
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025

Huge Boost for Rajasthan Royals As Sanju Samson Set To Resume Wicketkeeping Duties, Return As Captain for Rest of IPL 2025

Sanju Samson will resume his wicketkeeping and captaincy duties for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
4:23 pm
Vishnu PN
akash deep lucknow super giants lsg ipl 2025

When Will Mayank Yadav And Akash Deep Be Available For Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) In IPL 2025?

The fast-bowling duo haven't featured for LSG in the first three IPL 2025 matches due to injuries
3:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
RCB vs GT Playing 11 IPL 2025

RCB vs GT Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match with a win in their previous game.
2:38 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.