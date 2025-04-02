When Will Anrich Nortje Return for KKR in IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Anrich Nortje has not played in the IPL 2025 so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo has revealed that pacer Anrich Nortje is “very close” to returning to action and is “almost ready” to play. Nortje had sustained a back injury that had ruled the South African pacer out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Dwayne Bravo provides update on Anrich Nortje

He had also missed the SA20 prior to that with Pretoria Capitals. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their fourth match of IPL 2025 on Thursday.

“Well, I would say he’s the leader of the fast bowling group. There’s, there’s a lot of experience, experienced bowling group. he’s the fastest in the group, yes, the physio will have a better idea as to how far he is, but at the moment, I think, we are all impressed with his work ethics, with his bowling loads, very close,” Bravo said at the pre-match press conference in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Bravo also spoke briefly on Kolkata Knight Riders’ team combination. “But it also has to do with good combination and opposition. So, it’s the only way you can really try to see what’s the best combination for the particular team that we’re coming up against, but from a fitness point of view, I think he’s (Nortje) very close and almost ready to go,” added the former West Indies all-rounder.

Kolkata Knight Riders had acquired Nortje for INR 6.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. In IPL 2024, Nortje, playing for Delhi Capitals (DC), picked up seven wickets from six matches. Overall, the right-arm pacer has played 46 IPL matches since making his debut in 2020 and has taken 60 wickets.

Like Bravo said, Nortje’s experience will be invaluable in the Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI whenever he makes a return. Australia’s Spencer Johnson, another pacer, has struggled to take wickets consistently. His only wicket this season came against Rajasthan Royals, when he cleaned up Jofra Archer.

KKR will look to return to winning ways



Kolkata Knight Riders are currently languishing in 10th place in the IPL 2025 points table with just two points from three games. They defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in the second match for their only win so far this season. Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets when the two teams locked horns at the IPL 2024 final in Chennai.

