Which Overseas Players Feature in MI Released Players 2026 List?

The team lost to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025.

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have not had it easy in the last couple of years. The franchise has made an effort to make a seamless transition in terms of their captaincy shift, which did not sit well with quite a few fans in the 2024 season. However, after some good results in 2025, the franchise will now be working towards their next season. As a result, here are the overseas options which would be a part of the MI Released Players 2026 List.

The Mumbai Indians retention list (MI retention list 2026) is set to be out in a few days time, which will also reveal the Mumbai Indians released players 2026 names. Though the franchise finished in the top three teams last season, there would always be a scope for improvement, which would begin from getting their combinations right at the auction table.

HARDIK PANDYA HAS STARTED THE BATTING PRACTICE FOR SA SERIES. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S4efuQ7PMv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 6, 2025

The franchise announced the homecoming of Hardik Pandya back to the franchise ahead of the 2024 season, after the Indian all-rounder had led the Gujarat Titans (GT) for a couple of years, also leading them to a title in their very first season. The news did not convince a lot of stakeholders in the cricketing ecosystem, and they voiced that Rohit Sharma deserved better. As a result, Hardik Pandya’s homecoming was not very pleasant in front of his own fans.

That being said, the 32-year-old gained the trust of his fans back in the 2025 season, taking the Mumbai Indians into the Qualifier 2, which they lost against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The franchise would be working hard to determine their best combinations ahead of the next season, in order to go a notch further.

Top 3 Overseas Players in Mumbai Indians Released Players 2026 List

Here are the overseas players who are expected to be a part of the MI released players 2026 list ahead of the next season.

Reece Topley

The 31-year-old fast bowler from England has represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) previously in the IPL, and was picked by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 season. However, he ended up featuring in just a solitary game and was not able to create any impact despite his height and clean bowling action.

Topley has been a part of six matches in the IPL, and has picked five wickets – numbers that do not strike a chord, despite his international experience. In the 2024 season, Topley played for RCB, and could pick four wickets from as many fixtures. The left-arm quick was bought for a sum of INR 75 Lakh by the five-time champions, and is not expected to be a part of the Mumbai Indians retention list.

Franchises have been in favour of picking Topley for his height and simple bowling action. The speedster from England can also move the ball both ways, but his economy has been in excess of 11, which is an alarming sign for a pacer in the shortest format. As a result, Reece Topley will most likely be one of the names on the MI released players 2026 list.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The mystery spinner from Afghanistan has been a force to reckon with at the international level, especially in white-ball cricket for his country. However, the same class has never transformed into the IPL, in the 20 fixtures he has been a part of. For him to be a part of the Mumbai Indians released players 2026 will be quite hard.

Mujeeb broke into the IPL in 2018, picking 14 wickets in 11 matches for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) with an economy of just under seven. Little did he know, that would be his best stats for a few years to come. In the coming years, the young mystery spinner could not take more than five wickets in any season of the league.

He played just one solitary match in 2025, conceding 28 runs in two overs. Moreover, Mujeeb possesses an economy of more than 10 in three out of his last four IPL seasons. As a result, he would be a high possibility in the MI released players 2026 list, and would not be anywhere near the Mumbai Indians retention list.

ALSO READ:

Bevon Jacobs

Acquired by the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 for his base price of INR 30 Lakh, Bevon Jacobs experienced quite the most eventful morning of his cricketing career. The 23-year-old from New Zealand woke up with his phone buzzing to congratulatory messages after he had been picked in the auction by the five-time champions.

Will Bevon Jacobs make MI retention list for IPL 2026?

However, Jacobs was not included in the playing XI in any of the team’s fixtures in 2025, and continued to warm the bench. As the franchise looks to re-phrase their combination for the upcoming season, it is estimated that the New Zealand all-rounder would be on the Mumbai Indians released players 2026 list. The MI retention list 2026 is expected to be out by November 15, which is the deadline.

Overseas players are the aspects in the IPL which every franchise has to manage very carefully. This is because of the rule of only four overseas players being allowed to feature in the XI of a side for every fixture. Having said that, players who do not possess experience or performance would be put under the MI released players 2026 column.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.