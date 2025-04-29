Why is Chetan Sakariya Not Included in KKR Playing XI Against Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 Encounter?

After the coin toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane announced one change in the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Why is Chetan Sakariya Not Playing in DC vs KKR Match?

Rahane said at the toss, “We have one change, Anukul Roy comes in. It’s hard to read the wicket, I thought the left-arm spinner will be a good option on this surface.”

Sakariya, the left-arm fast bowler, has played only one match for KKR this season. In their latest game against Punjab Kings, he returned wicketless while giving away 39 runs in three overs.

Anukul Roy, on the other hand, is an all-rounder who offers a slow, left-arm orthodox style of bowling. Considering the nature of the pitch from DC’s last game played here against Royal Challengers Bengaluru just two nights ago, Anukul seems to be a preferred choice. Though the spinners couldn’t snare many wickets that night, the likes of Krunal Pandya, Suyash Sharma, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav were able to control the flow of runs.

KKR skipper rightly said, “We need to win five out of five, as simple as that. It’s hard to read this wicket. Need to adapt to the conditions and assess quickly.”

The defending champions are in a pickle as they are languishing in seventh position on the points table.

More to follow…