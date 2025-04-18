Why is Glenn Maxwell Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash vs RCB?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture against his former team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Instead, Marcus Stoinis is included for the match-up at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed at the toss after choosing to bat first, “Stoinis comes in for Maxwell.”

PBKS have made another change in the team combination to include spinner Harpreet Brar for the rain-curtailed game.

Earlier, the toss was delayed from 7:00 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST. The officials announced that the match is reduced to 14 overs.

Playing XI and Impact Subs for RCB vs PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal.

Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey.

More to follow…