Why Isn’t Sai Sudharsan Part of Gujarat Titans Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against Delhi Capitals?

Sai Sudharsan has scored 509 runs from 11 matches in IPL 2025 so far.

B Sai Sudharsan is not part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) playing XI for Sunday’s IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi. Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals, and Shubman Gill announced just one change to the playing XI, with Kagiso Rabada making a return.

Why isn’t Sai Sudharsan part of GT playing XI vs DC?

Sai Sudharsan is not part of the Gujarat Titans playing XI against Delhi Capitals because of Kagiso Rabada’s return to the playing XI. Gujarat Titans had to add an extra pacer in Kagiso Rabada after they opted to field. Sai Sudharsan, however, is part of the impact player substitutes for Gujarat Titans. This means that he is very likely to come in as an impact player when Gujarat Titans begin their chase.

Sai Sudharsan has enjoyed a terrific IPL 2025 campaign so far. He has amassed 509 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 153.31, and this includes as many as five fifties. Sai Sudharsan, along with skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, has proved to be pivotal in Gujarat Titans’ top-order.

he 23-year-old’s standout performance in IPL 2025 came against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad, when he slammed 82 runs from 53 balls, slamming eight fours and three sixes.

Gujarat Titans are in contention to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Shubman Gill-led side are placed third in the standings with 16 points from 11 matches. They will qualify for the IPL playoffs should they beat Delhi Capitals. That win will take the Titans to 18 points from 12 matches.

DC vs GT Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

DC vs GT Impact Player Subs

Delhi Capitals: Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Dushmantha Chameera

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka.

