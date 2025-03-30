Will Sunil Narine be Available for the Mumbai Indians vs KKR Game in Wankhede in IPL 2025?

Sunil Narine did not play the previous game against Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) missed the services of their star all-rounder Sunil Narine in their previous match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, with their next tie being against five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI), which is KKR’s least won fixture, the availability of Narine for the defending champions will be crucial.

The former West Indies cricketer, who missed the RR game due to illness, has now returned to training and will likely be available for selection.

Notably, Narine fell sick on the morning of the game and was subsequently ruled out. It is understood that he needed medical attention, but returned to the team hotel later in the evening and was a part of their celebrations post-Royals win.

Who did KKR use as a replacement for Sunil Narine?

Narine was replaced by England all-rounder Moeen Ali against the Royals. Ali, who was bought by KKR for his base price of INR 2 crores as a backup for Narine, put in a clinical display with the ball, with an impressive spell of 4-0-23-2.

He operated in tandem with Varun Chakravarthy as the duo shared four wickets between them and restricted RR to a par total of 151.

After their win against the Royals, KKR head to the Wankhede next for their clash against MI on April 2.

The three-time IPL winners are currently placed at the seventh spot in the IPL 2025 points table with a win and a loss from their two matches so far.

Previously, KKR have lost their season opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

