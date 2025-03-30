News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Will Sunil Narine be Available for the Mumbai Indians vs KKR Game in Wankhede in IPL 2025?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 30, 2025

Will Sunil Narine be Available for the Mumbai Indians vs KKR Game in Wankhede in IPL 2025?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Sunil Narine did not play the previous game against Rajasthan Royals.

Will Sunil Narine be Available for the Mumbai Indians vs KKR Game in Wankhede in IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) missed the services of their star all-rounder Sunil Narine in their previous match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, with their next tie being against five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI), which is KKR’s least won fixture, the availability of Narine for the defending champions will be crucial.

The former West Indies cricketer, who missed the RR game due to illness, has now returned to training and will likely be available for selection.

Notably, Narine fell sick on the morning of the game and was subsequently ruled out. It is understood that he needed medical attention, but returned to the team hotel later in the evening and was a part of their celebrations post-Royals win.

ALSO READ:

Who did KKR use as a replacement for Sunil Narine?

Narine was replaced by England all-rounder Moeen Ali against the Royals. Ali, who was bought by KKR for his base price of INR 2 crores as a backup for Narine, put in a clinical display with the ball, with an impressive spell of 4-0-23-2.

He operated in tandem with Varun Chakravarthy as the duo shared four wickets between them and restricted RR to a par total of 151.

After their win against the Royals, KKR head to the Wankhede next for their clash against MI on April 2.

The three-time IPL winners are currently placed at the seventh spot in the IPL 2025 points table with a win and a loss from their two matches so far.

Previously, KKR have lost their season opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunil Narine

Related posts

Aniket Verma Keeps Up With Goal Set for IPL 2025 As SRH Youngster Smashes Delhi Capitals in Vizag

Aniket Verma Keeps Up With Goal Set for IPL 2025 As SRH Youngster Smashes Delhi Capitals in Vizag

He scored a 13-ball-36 in the previous match.
5:37 pm
Sreejita Sen

Jake Fraser-McGurk Pulls of an AB De Villiers; Takes a Flying Catch Near Boundary in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

ABD had taken the catch during a match against SRH back in IPL 2018.
6:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
A 25-year-old leg spinner from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan Ansari played in the U-19 World Cup 2016 with Rishabh Pant.

Who Is Zeeshan Ansari, Rishabh Pant’s U19 Batchmate Making His IPL Debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025?

A 25-year-old leg spinner from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan played in the U-19 World Cup 2016 for India U-19.
5:17 pm
Darpan Jain
Aniket Verma Sunrisers Hyderabad DC vs SRH IPL 2025

How Aniket Verma Impressed SRH With An Irresistible Performance in the IPL 2025 Trials

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma has impressed so far in IPL 2025.
5:54 pm
Vishnu PN
Aakash Chopra Predicts BIG Future for Sai Sudharsan After IPL 2025 Heroics

‘This Guy Will Play’: Former India Player Predicts BIG Future for Gujarat Titans Youngster After IPL 2025 Heroics

He scored 63 runs at a strike of 153.65 last night.
5:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
Virendra Sehwag Brutally Slams Rohit Sharma After His Single Digit Score in the IPL 2025 Clash Against Gujarat Titans

‘When Has He Done That?’: Former India Player Brutally Slams Rohit Sharma After His Single Digit Score Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

He scored eight runs against GT.
4:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.