Brian Lara Hits Back at Roston Chase’s ‘Financial Struggles’ Comments After Embarrassing Defeat in IND vs WI 1st Test

West Indies Test captain Roston Chase recently blamed the lack of finances and infrastructure in the Caribbean following their embarrassing defeat in the first of the two-match IND vs WI Test series.

The Windies were no match for the Indian side, as the visitors lost the contest in just two and a half days by a massive margin of an innings and 140 runs.

While Chase justified the loss with his reasons, former West Indies skipper and batting great Brian Lara hit back at the comment questioning the integrity of the players’ commitment to the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 7), Lara said,

“If you want to get things done, you have to have the capital to do it. So that is a major part. But at the same time, I would like to urge Roston Chase and the other guys to, do they have the cricket at heart? Do they really want to play for West Indies? And that is the most important thing because you would find a way.” While Lara’s stance is based on sheer passion, Roston’s comments are also true in its place. Another big problem for West Indies have been that some of its top players have preferred franchise cricket over national commitments in a bid to earn more, depleting the already limited talent pool.

West Indies have never really competed for the WTC trophy

West Indies have had a terrible run in Tests since the inception of the World Test Championship (WTC). In all three editions so far, they have finished second last and could never really compete for the trophy.

In the current cycle too, there hasn’t been any improvement as they have lost all four games played so far – one against India after a 0-3 whitewash at home at the hands of Australia.

Not just in the longest format, the once heavyweights of cricket did not feature in the previous edition of the ODI World Cup in 2023 after failing to qualify for the ICC event.

