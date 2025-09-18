News
Former SRH Player Akeal Hosein to Replace Captain Shai Hope As West Indies Announces Squad for Maiden T20I Series Against Nepal
international-cricket

Former SRH Player to Replace Captain Shai Hope As West Indies Announces Squad for Maiden T20I Series Against Nepal

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 18, 2025
3 min read

Earlier, the West Indies A team toured the side for five T20Is in 2024.

Former SRH Player Akeal Hosein to Replace Captain Shai Hope As West Indies Announces Squad for Maiden T20I Series Against Nepal

The West Indies have announced a 15-member squad for their maiden T20I series against Nepal, starting on September 27. Earlier, the West Indies A team toured the side for five T20Is in 2024. The hosts had put up a tough fight, but the Men in Maroon, led by Roston Chase, claimed the series by 2-3.

Akeal Hosein to Lead The Side Against Nepal

However, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Akeal Hosein will captain the side, as their usual white-ball skipper Shai Hope has been rested for the series. All three matches of the 20-over series will take place at the Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Currently, the country is also hosting the eight-team T20 tournament, ACC Asia Cup 2025, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Notably, the squad features five uncapped players alongside the experienced names, including Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Obed McCoy. Moreover, a former United States of America (USA) player, Karima Gore, also made it to the WI squad against Nepal. The bowler has represented the USA in 16 ODIs and 8 T20Is since his international debut in April 2019.

This bilateral series is expected to play a crucial role in the visitors’ preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee event will be held in the subcontinent playing conditions with the defending champions India and Sri Lanka operating as the hosts.

“This series against Nepal is another important step in broadening the horizons of West Indies cricket. It allows our senior men’s team to engage with a passionate emerging nation while providing invaluable match experience in different conditions,” stated Miles Bascombe, the Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket.

However, the team has been coming on the back of a struggling form in the shortest format of the game. Before securing a 2-1 ODI series victory against Pakistan at home, the side suffered a T20I series loss by the same margin against the opponent. Previously, a mighty Australian side also clean-swept them in a five-match 20-over series in July 2025.

ALSO READ:

West Indies Squad for T20Is Against Nepal

Akeal Hosein (C), Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisse, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jason Holder, Amir Jangoo, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer.

Schedule for West Indies T20Is Against Nepal

  • 1st T20I: 27th September -Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
  • 2nd T20I: 29th September -Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
  • 3rd T20I: 30th September -Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Akeal Hosein
Nepal
West Indies
West Indies vs Nepal
WI
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

