News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
MCC tour of Zimbabwe Will Smale
international-cricket

Why is MCC Playing An Overseas Tour in Zimbabwe Led by Former Ireland U19 Player?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: October 8, 2025
3 min read

The tour kicked off on October 6.

MCC tour of Zimbabwe Will Smale

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is on a multi-format tour to Zimbabwe. This marks the first time the club is touring the country in the modern era of the game. Former Ireland Under-19 star and Glamorgan batter, Will Smale, is leading the 13-member squad. He was a regular feature in his County side in the One Day Cup and registered a century against Surrey.

The tour kicked off on October 6 with a T20 fixture against Rhinos. The MCC will play seven multi-format matches, including a three-day First Class game. 

Why Is MCC Touring Zimbabwe?

The reputed MCC is visiting Zimbabwe as part of their yearly overseas touring programme. Under this programme, the club arranges four men’s and one women’s tour every year. The programme acts as a tool to expand the global game, and the MCC works closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ensure these tours go smoothly. 

“We are pleased to be touring a full member nation as part of our overseas programme this year, with a focus of this trip on elite performance. This is an exceptionally talented squad, with several players who are excelling in the domestic game and others that have the potential to do so,” said Rob Lynch, Director of Cricket & Operations at MCC.

The Zimbabwe tour is only the third time MCC have visited a full-member nation in the last decade, having previously toured South Africa in 2015 and Pakistan in 2020. Last year, their men’s team played in Rwanda, the Netherlands, Estonia, and Canada while the women visited Malta. Earlier this year, MCC went on a tour of Portugal. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marylebone Cricket Club (@mccofficial)

ALSO READ: 

MCC Tour of Zimbabwe Fixtures

MCC have already played two T20 matches against Rhinos, with each team winning one game. The fifty-over contest on October 7 was washed out after only 14 overs of play. The Club will next take on Zimbabwe A in a three-day FC match from October 10. 

MCC tour of Zimbabwe fixtures: 

  • October 6 – Rhinos v MCC, T20 match, Kwekwe Sports Club – MCC won by six wickets 
  • October 6 – Rhinos v MCC, T20 match, Kwekwe Sports Club – Rhinos won by four wickets 
  • October 7 – Rhinos v MCC, 50-Over match, Kwekwe Sports Club – No Result 
  • October 10-12 – Zimbabwe A v MCC, FC match, Old Hararians Sports Club
  • October 14 – Zimbabwe Academy v MCC, T20 match, Takashinga Cricket Club
  • October 14 – Zimbabwe Academy v MCC, T20 match, Takashinga Cricket Club
  • October 15 – Zimbabwe Academy v MCC, T20 match, Takashinga Cricket Club

MCC Squad For The Zimbabwe Tour 

Will Smale (captain), Simon Fernandes, Sam Athurton, Ben Allison, Daniel da Costa, Darren Ironside, Jasper Davidson, Joseph Davies, Alistair Frost, Michael Frost, Billy Mead, Mo Rizvi, and Matt Wareing.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.