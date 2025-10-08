Why is MCC Playing An Overseas Tour in Zimbabwe Led by Former Ireland U19 Player?

The tour kicked off on October 6.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is on a multi-format tour to Zimbabwe. This marks the first time the club is touring the country in the modern era of the game. Former Ireland Under-19 star and Glamorgan batter, Will Smale, is leading the 13-member squad. He was a regular feature in his County side in the One Day Cup and registered a century against Surrey.

The tour kicked off on October 6 with a T20 fixture against Rhinos. The MCC will play seven multi-format matches, including a three-day First Class game.

Why Is MCC Touring Zimbabwe?

The reputed MCC is visiting Zimbabwe as part of their yearly overseas touring programme. Under this programme, the club arranges four men’s and one women’s tour every year. The programme acts as a tool to expand the global game, and the MCC works closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ensure these tours go smoothly.

“We are pleased to be touring a full member nation as part of our overseas programme this year, with a focus of this trip on elite performance. This is an exceptionally talented squad, with several players who are excelling in the domestic game and others that have the potential to do so,” said Rob Lynch, Director of Cricket & Operations at MCC.

The Zimbabwe tour is only the third time MCC have visited a full-member nation in the last decade, having previously toured South Africa in 2015 and Pakistan in 2020. Last year, their men’s team played in Rwanda, the Netherlands, Estonia, and Canada while the women visited Malta. Earlier this year, MCC went on a tour of Portugal.

MCC Tour of Zimbabwe Fixtures

MCC have already played two T20 matches against Rhinos, with each team winning one game. The fifty-over contest on October 7 was washed out after only 14 overs of play. The Club will next take on Zimbabwe A in a three-day FC match from October 10.

MCC tour of Zimbabwe fixtures:

October 6 – Rhinos v MCC, T20 match, Kwekwe Sports Club – MCC won by six wickets

October 6 – Rhinos v MCC, T20 match, Kwekwe Sports Club – Rhinos won by four wickets

October 7 – Rhinos v MCC, 50-Over match, Kwekwe Sports Club – No Result

October 10-12 – Zimbabwe A v MCC, FC match, Old Hararians Sports Club

October 14 – Zimbabwe Academy v MCC, T20 match, Takashinga Cricket Club

October 14 – Zimbabwe Academy v MCC, T20 match, Takashinga Cricket Club

October 15 – Zimbabwe Academy v MCC, T20 match, Takashinga Cricket Club

MCC Squad For The Zimbabwe Tour

Will Smale (captain), Simon Fernandes, Sam Athurton, Ben Allison, Daniel da Costa, Darren Ironside, Jasper Davidson, Joseph Davies, Alistair Frost, Michael Frost, Billy Mead, Mo Rizvi, and Matt Wareing.

