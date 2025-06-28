19-Year-Old Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Confirms Status As Brightest Young Star With Century on Test Debut

Lhuan Dre Pretorius made his debut for South Africa in the Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

A century on Test Debut! Aren’t those the kind of dreams a kid goes to bed with? Well, we don’t know about the dreams of many others, but Lhuan Dre Pretorius has just fulfilled his! The 19-year-old Rajasthan Royals youngster has penned his name in the history books, becoming the youngest South African to get to the three-digit score on Test debut. The record was previously held by Greame Pollock, which had stood aloft for 61 years.

Keshav Maharaj opted to bat first in the Test against Zimbabwe at Bulayawo. The debutant came in to bat when the ball was doing all sorts of things and the score was 23/3. The young sensation smashed a six on the third ball he faced, making his intentions clear. Within no time, the Zimbabweans knew that bad deliveries will be put to the boundary. The teen sensation brought up a sublime century, not only getting his name in history books, but also resurrecting the Proteas’ total after an early collapse had shattered them.

Numbers Game For the Rajasthan Royals Sensation

The class of player can’t be hidden for too long. Even when the player is not in form, or when he’s yet to make his debut. Lhuan dre Pretorius has been milking runs in the List A and First-class cricket, before making his debut for the Proteas. In 14 List A matches so far, the young prodigy has amassed 577 runs at an average of 44.38, with two hundreds and three fifties.

Matches Runs Average List A 14 577 44.38 First-Class 7 485 60.62 T20 33 911 27.60

Pretorius’ First-class stats take him to another level. In seven appearances so far, the batter has managed 485 runs at an average of 60.62. And it doesn’t stop here. In those seven games, he’s went on to score three hundreds and a fifty with a top score of 120 which came in his debut game in 2024. Maybe the youngster has a habit of performing on debut!

Lhuan Dre Pretorius might go on to achieve some great feats for the Proteas, if he continues in the direction he’s started in. Above everything, his technique speaks of a solid balance on which he places his game, and is able to take the attack to the opposition at will. The South Africans will surely be watching him from close quarters, even after the return of players like Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. One for the future, certainly!

