Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green has continued his purple patch in the County Cricket, amassing another century for Gloucestershire.
news

3 Hundreds in 5 Matches: Australia Player Sends Warning to South Africa Ahead of WTC 2025 Final

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 3 min read

He is having a fruitful stint with Gloucestershire in the County Championship.

Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green has continued his purple patch in the County Cricket, amassing another century for Gloucestershire.

Australia’s all-rounder Cameron Green has continued his purple patch in the County Cricket, amassing another century for Gloucestershire against Northamptonshire. It was another blistering knock that came at a reasonable pace to put his team in a comfortable position.

He scored an unbeaten 118 in only 185 deliveries, comprising eight fours and three sixes. When Green came to bat, Gloucestershire were in a precarious situation, having lost four wickets for 152 in 49.1 overs and required a batter to guide them to safer shores.

That’s precisely what Green did while batting at No.6 by taking his team to 339/8 in pursuing Northamptonshire’s first-innings total of 469. His innings meant Gloucestershire made a bold declaration, even while 90 runs behind in the first innings.

ALSO READ:

This was Green’s third century in five games for Gloucestershire in this season’s County Cricket, and another knock that bailed his team out of troubled waters. Things could have been worse for Gloucestershire had the Australian all-rounder not stepped up in time with the willow.

Cameron Green enjoys a terrific run leading up to the WTC 2025 final

Cameron Green is having a fruitful stint with Gloucestershire in the County Championship, as he prepares for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. He has 442 runs at an average of 73.66 in eight innings, including one fifty and three centuries.

This tournament has served as an ideal preparation for the big clash against South Africa next month, where Green will play a crucial role with both bat and ball. He is coming after an injury layoff that kept him out of action for around eight months.

He suffered a back injury and had to undergo surgery to recover fully, meaning Green missed several important series. Now that he has returned, Green hasn’t shown any signs of regression and would want to continue playing the same way.

His presence will balance Australia’s XI against a strong South Africa outfit. The conditions will be somewhat similar to the County Championship, which will help Green acclimatise quicker than his teammates, most of whom are coming with more white-ball cricket.

Australia
Cameron Green
County Championship 2025
