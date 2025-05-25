News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
sai sudharsan test batting
news

Sai Sudharsan Reacts To Making India Test Squad For England Tour

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

Sai Sudharsan is a strong candidate for the top-three slots in the batting line-up

sai sudharsan test batting

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has been too good in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to be ignored for the Indian national team.

He has amassed 638 runs from 13 matches in the season so far which include five fifties and a hundred, an average of 53.17 and a strike rate of 155.

His selection to the Indian Test squad for the five-match series against England looked imminent and the selectors duly noted his prowess.

While the formats might be different, Sudharsan’s temperament and classical batting style offers him the chance to excel in the longest format.

Sai Sudharsan gets Test call-up for England series

Few months ago, the left-hander had also scored a hundred in McKay while playing for India ‘A’ against Australia ‘A’ in a shadow tour before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His consistency combined with immense potential made sense to the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.

India also needed players to replace the top-order slots vacated by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli which also added to Sai Sudharsan’s case.

ALSO READ:

Ahead of Gujarat Titans’ final league-stage match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Sudharsan expressed his delight at being selected for the Test squad.

“It feels great, very special and surreal. Any young cricketer who starts playing cricket wants to play Test cricket, it’s the ultimate goal. I’m really grateful. I know my parents will be happy today,” Sudharsan said in the pre-match press conference.

After going through a few tough months recuperating from a shoulder surgery in December, Sudharsan returned to action with Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy second half.

Sudharsan with no preference for batting slot

Despite the selection, Sudharsan was cautiously optimistic about himself as he felt that it was just a start.

“I also talked to some family members and close friends. They were very happy and I could see that on their faces. But it’s just the start. I think there’s a lot more to the story to add up to,” he said.

Sudharsan also had two stints with County side Surrey a few seasons and has the experience of playing red-ball cricket in the UK.

When asked about his batting slot, Sudharsan didn’t have anything to say.

“Playing for the country itself is a very big privilege. I don’t think I’m in a position to choose which position I want to play,” the 23-year-old said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Gujarat Titans
India
India A
Sai Sudharsan
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

T20 World Cup is on My Mind: Reveals KL Rahul After Having a Smashing IPL 2025 Season for Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul Reveals T20 World Cup 2026 Ambitions After Impressive IPL 2025 Season for Delhi Capitals

He scored 35 runs off 21 balls against Punjab Kings last night.
11:51 am
Sreejita Sen

Josh Hazlewood Returns, but Will He Play the LSG vs RCB Match Crucial to IPL 2025 Top Two Chances?

The question stands whether Hazlewood will feature against LSG.
11:07 am
Darpan Jain
karun nair delhi capitals dc pbks vs dc ipl 2025

‘I Found Out…’: Karun Nair Reveals How He Knew About His Selection For India Test Squad For England Series

Nair has been in sensational form for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit
12:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
RCB Drops Major Hint on Star Overseas Player Joining Team Ahead of LSG Clash and IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB Drops Major Hint on Star Overseas Player Joining Team Ahead of LSG Clash and IPL 2025 Playoffs

12:43 am
Chandra Moulee Das
punjab kings record ipl 2025 shreyas iyer pbks vs dc

Punjab Kings Equal Gujarat Titans and England County Side For Unique T20 Record During IPL 2025 Clash vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs
12:15 pm
Samarnath Soory
kl rahul odi batting champions trophy 2025 ind vs aus semifinal

‘I Don’t Mind…’: KL Rahul Explains His Emotional ‘What More Can I Do?’ Outburst After Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal

KL Rahul has played a crucial role in the title-winning Champions Trophy 2025 campaign
12:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.