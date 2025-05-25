Sai Sudharsan Reacts To Making India Test Squad For England Tour

Sai Sudharsan is a strong candidate for the top-three slots in the batting line-up

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has been too good in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to be ignored for the Indian national team.

He has amassed 638 runs from 13 matches in the season so far which include five fifties and a hundred, an average of 53.17 and a strike rate of 155.

His selection to the Indian Test squad for the five-match series against England looked imminent and the selectors duly noted his prowess.

While the formats might be different, Sudharsan’s temperament and classical batting style offers him the chance to excel in the longest format.

Sai Sudharsan gets Test call-up for England series

Few months ago, the left-hander had also scored a hundred in McKay while playing for India ‘A’ against Australia ‘A’ in a shadow tour before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His consistency combined with immense potential made sense to the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.

India also needed players to replace the top-order slots vacated by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli which also added to Sai Sudharsan’s case.

ALSO READ:

Ahead of Gujarat Titans’ final league-stage match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Sudharsan expressed his delight at being selected for the Test squad.

“It feels great, very special and surreal. Any young cricketer who starts playing cricket wants to play Test cricket, it’s the ultimate goal. I’m really grateful. I know my parents will be happy today,” Sudharsan said in the pre-match press conference.

After going through a few tough months recuperating from a shoulder surgery in December, Sudharsan returned to action with Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy second half.

Sudharsan with no preference for batting slot

Despite the selection, Sudharsan was cautiously optimistic about himself as he felt that it was just a start.

“I also talked to some family members and close friends. They were very happy and I could see that on their faces. But it’s just the start. I think there’s a lot more to the story to add up to,” he said.

Sudharsan also had two stints with County side Surrey a few seasons and has the experience of playing red-ball cricket in the UK.

When asked about his batting slot, Sudharsan didn’t have anything to say.

“Playing for the country itself is a very big privilege. I don’t think I’m in a position to choose which position I want to play,” the 23-year-old said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.