‘A Leader Like No Other’: Former India Assistant Coach Hails Just-Retired Rohit Sharma for Stellar Test Career

Rohit Sharma retired from Tests after having enjoyed a stellar career in the longest format of cricket.

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar congratulated veteran batter Rohit Sharma on a successful Test career after the 38-year-old announced his retirement from Tests on Wednesday.

‘A leader like no other’: Abhishek on Rohit’s Test career

Abhishek pointed out the fact that Rohit fell eight short of his dream of completing 75 Tests for India, but that it doesn’t change the fact that he has left a great legacy behind. “8 short of the 75 you once desired when we were young but the impact you had on the this generation will be your greatest legacy brother. A leader like no other. See you on the other side soon,” Abhishek Nayar posted on Instagram.

Abhishek Nayar worked with Rohit Sharma as India’s assistant coach between July 2024 and April 2025, when he was sacked from the position. During Abhishek’s tenure as India assistant coach, India suffered Test series losses to New Zealand at home and Australia away.



Rohit Sharma’s Test career and transition into an opener

Rohit Sharma retires from Tests after having played 67 matches for India. He made his Test debut in 2013 against West Indies in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 177 as India defeated West Indies by an innings and 51 runs. The Mumbai cricketer had initially begun his Test career as a middle-order batter but soon transitioned into an opener. He played 38 Tests as an opener, scoring 2697 runs at an average of 42.80 (Nine centuries).

As far as his recent Test outings are concerned, Rohit endured a forgettable Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign in Australia, scoring just 31 runs from three matches.

Rohit Sharma had retired from T20Is last year after guiding India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title in West Indies. The Nagpur-born cricketer also helped India clinch the 2025 Champions Trophy title in March b beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai. He will continue to lead India in ODIs.

