Former India Selector MSK Prasad Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Test Retirement of Rohit Sharma
news
Last updated: May 8, 2025

Would Have Wanted to Play One More Series: Former India Selector Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Test Retirement of Rohit Sharma

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He announced his Test retirement via an Instagram story last night.

Former India Selector MSK Prasad Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Test Retirement of Rohit Sharma

Former selector MSK Prasad has revealed the probable reason behind the shocking Test retirement of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Previously, Rohit had also announced retirement from the 20-over format, after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in June 2024.

The former selector believes that Rohit wanted to decide ahead of the squad announcement for the England Test tour. The five-match series will kick off on June 20 and will mark the beginning of India’s 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

“Probably, see, I think in the next few days the selectors might be picking the team for the Test series, so that’s the reason. That’s why he would have taken the call,” he told to India Today.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

MSK Prasad on Rohit’s Shocking Decision

He opined that the India captain did not want to continue playing red-ball cricket due to his persistent poor form over the last two years. Rohit scored four centuries and as many fifty-plus knocks (80, 57, 55, and 52) in his 22 matches combined in 2023 and 2024.

“The second thing is, since the two-year cycle is going to start from this series, he’s probably keeping that in mind as well. Though he would have wanted to play this series, he’s got a decent record in England, his heart would have been set on playing one more series before making a final decision,” he said in the interview.

However, Prasad applauded the 38-year-old for his selfless and timely call, to keep the team’s needs ahead of his personal choices.

“But I think it’s a wonderful gesture on his part that he put the team’s interests ahead of his individual aspirations because the squad picked now will likely stay in and around for the next two years,” he added.

ALSO READ: 

Rohit Sharma in Tests

Rohit has been a formidable addition in the whites for India. Though he made his debut against the West Indies in November 2013, his red-ball success came mostly in the second half of his Test career. He has notched up 4,301 runs in 67 matches at an average of 40.6.

Also, Rohit is the second-highest six-hitter in Tests for India. He has amassed 88 over-boundaries, only behind Virender Sehwag, who hit 91 in 104 matches.

However, the stalwart is currently set to represent India only in the ODI format.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
India Test Tour of England
MSK Prasad
Rohit Sharma

