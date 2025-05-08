Rohit Sharma Slams Indian Commentators For Picking on Players, Cites Example of Australia Commentary

Indian star batter Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, shared his disappointment with how cricket is being talked about in the media these days.

Rohit Sharma Says Honest Cricket Discussions Are Rare

In an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, Rohit Sharma said that cricket talk in the media has changed a lot. Earlier, people used to focus on the game, but now it’s more about getting views and attention. He feels that true and simple conversations about cricket are hard to find these days.

“Earlier, I used to see that reporting was done on cricket itself, discussions were about the game. But now I see that it’s all about how to get more views, how to make a thousand people read my article.

There’s very little genuine conversation about cricket anymore,” Rohit said.

Big Gap Between Indian and Overseas Commentary

Rohit Sharma was especially unhappy with how TV commentary is done during matches in India. He said that when he watches or hears commentary in countries like Australia, it feels much better and more professional. He felt there is a big difference. In India, he said, it often seems like the focus is only on finding faults and speaking badly about players, which is disappointing.

“These days, the way commentators speak on TV is just disappointing. When we go to Australia, their commentary is on a whole different level. It’s like night and day. Here, it feels like the goal is just to pick on a player and talk negatively about the player,” he added.

