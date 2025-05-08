Rajasthan Royals Name South Africa Prodigy as Injured Nitish Rana Replacement for IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals have named South African youngster Lhuan-dre Pretorius as the replacement for the injured Nitish Rana for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Nitish Rana, who was signed for INR 4.20 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, has been ruled out of the rest of the season due to injury. He scored 217 runs in 11 innings this season at an average of 21.70 and a strike rate of 161.94, including two half-centuries. Due to the injury, he also missed the match against KKR, where Kunal Rathore replaced him in the playing eleven.

South Africa’s Lhuan-dre Pretorius has played 33 T20 matches and scored 911 runs, with a highest score of 97. He will join Rajasthan Royals for his base price of INR 30 lakh.

More to Follow…