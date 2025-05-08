News
Rajasthan Royals Name South Africa Prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorius as Injured Nitish Rana Replacement for IPL 2025
Last updated: May 8, 2025

Rajasthan Royals Name South Africa Prodigy as Injured Nitish Rana Replacement for IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Rajasthan Royals Name South Africa Prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorius as Injured Nitish Rana Replacement for IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals have named South African youngster Lhuan-dre Pretorius as the replacement for the injured Nitish Rana for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Nitish Rana, who was signed for INR 4.20 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, has been ruled out of the rest of the season due to injury. He scored 217 runs in 11 innings this season at an average of 21.70 and a strike rate of 161.94, including two half-centuries. Due to the injury, he also missed the match against KKR, where Kunal Rathore replaced him in the playing eleven.

Rajasthan Royals sign Lhuan-dre Pretorius as inury replacement for Nitish Rana in IPL 2025

South Africa’s Lhuan-dre Pretorius has played 33 T20 matches and scored 911 runs, with a highest score of 97. He will join Rajasthan Royals for his base price of INR 30 lakh.

More to Follow…

IPL 2025
Lhuan-Dre Pretorius
Nitish Rana
Rajasthan Royals

