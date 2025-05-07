News
RCB Sign Former PBKS Skipper As Injury Replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for Remainder of IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 7, 2025

RCB Sign Former PBKS Skipper As Injury Replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for Remainder of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He previously played for RCB back in 2011-13.

RCB Sign Former PBKS Skipper As Injury Replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for Remainder of IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced former Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Mayank Agarwal as injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

It is understood that the stylish left-hander suffered an injury to his right hamstring and has been subsequently ruled out of the ongoing season.

Mayank, on the other hand, who played for RCB back in 2011-13, rejoins the Bengaluru franchise for INR 1 crore.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

Devdutt Padikkal
IPL 2025
mayank agarwal
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

