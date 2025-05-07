News
MS Dhoni Continues Breaking Records; Becomes First Player To Achieve MASSIVE Milestone During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 7, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Despite being in the twilight of his career, Dhoni continued making history.

43-year-old MS Dhoni, despite being in the twilight of his career, continued shattering records. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper entered the record books for becoming the first wicketkeeper to effect 200 dismissals in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The wicketkeeper-batter achieved the feat during the ongoing match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.

Dhoni first completed a swift stumping of KKR danger-man Sunil Narine before taking a reflex catch of Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Dhoni now sits at the top with former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR keeper Dinesh Karthik second on the list with 174 dismissals.

Wriddhiman Saha (113), Rishabh Pant (100) and Robin Uthappa (90) complete the top five.

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni and Co look to play spoilsport for KKR

Speaking about the KKR vs CSK match, the home side opted to bat first in the must-win game. However, Anshul Kamboj dented the hosts early in the second over by dismissing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz cheaply for 11.

It was then Sunil Narine and KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane who made amends with a steady fifty-run partnership. Narine eventually departed after scoring 26 off 17 while Rahane narrowly missed out on a fifty, walking back after a well-made 48 off 33.

At the time of writing this report, the KKR scoreboard reads 104 for 4 in 13.1 overs with Manish Pandey and Andre Russell currently batting in the middle.

The defending champions are currently placed sixth in the points table five wins, as many losses and a tie. KKR have 11 points from the same number of games and will need to win all their remaining three-games to secure a IPL 2025 playoffs spot.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

CSK
IPL 2025
KKR vs CSK
MS Dhoni

