Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Absent From KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against CSK?

Venkatesh Iyer has played all 11 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is absent from the playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Kolkata on Wednesday. Batter Manish Pandey has replaced Venkatesh Iyer in the playing XI for Wednesday’s match.

Why is Venkatesh Iyer absent from KKR playing XI vs CSK?

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane has said that Venkatesh Iyer missed out of the game against Chennai Super Kings as he has got stitches on his hand. Rahane, however, did not elaborate on the nature of Venkatesh Iyer’s injury.

More to follow…