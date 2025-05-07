News
Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test Cricket
news
Last updated: May 7, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

This is the second format Rohit has announced his retirement.

Indian batting stalwart Rohit Sharma has decided to hang up his boots in the longest format. The 38-year-old confirmed the news earlier today via a story on his Instagram handle.

Notably, this is the second format Rohit has announced his retirement, having already called it quits in the shortest format after the T20 World Cup 2024 win last year. The dynamic right-hander will now only feature in the 50-overs format.

Rohit announced the news with a heartwarming message, writing, “Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test Cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

ALSO READ:

The former Test skipper has struggled to perform in red-ball cricket of late, which had already raised speculations about his future in the format – both as a leader and player.

Rohit failed to deliver with the bat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series earlier this year, averaging just 6.20 in five innings which also saw him dropping himself for the final Test.

Prior to that, in the home Test series against New Zealand last year, Rohit averaged just 15.16 in three Tests. He also failed to lead India to wins against both the Kiwis and the Aussies, in the process suffering some embarrassing losses.

It is thus understood that the Indian selectors and the BCCI want to focus on the future and have a change of leadership, especially with the Men in Blue set to travel to England after IPL for a high-profile five-match Test series, slated to start in late June.

