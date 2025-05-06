News
netherlands odi team icc cwc league 2
news
Last updated: May 7, 2025

ICC CWC League 2 Updated Points Table: Which Teams Are On Their Way To The 2027 World Cup Qualifier?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Eight teams go head-to-head over course of three years to qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup

netherlands odi team icc cwc league 2

The qualification process for the 2027 ODI World Cup has already begun. Soon after the 2023 ODI World Cup hosted by India wrapped in November that year, the plans for the next World Cup were set into motion and the top contenders for the qualification began battling from February, 2024.

There are eight teams competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 with the hopes of being in the top-four positions by the time the competition’s last and 144th match ends in 2026.

Which Teams Are Competing In The ICC CWC League 2

Netherlands, United States of America (USA), Canada, Oman, Scotland, Namibia, Nepal and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the eight nations competing in the ICC CWC League 2.

How Can Teams In ICC CWC League 2 Qualify For 2027 ODI World Cup?

Very much like an extended Indian Premier League (IPL), all eight teams play home, away and neutral venue matches in the form of Tri-Series. In total there will be 24 tri-series with six matches each.

Just like in the IPL where top two teams will have an added advantage for finishing league stage at the top, teams finishing in top-4 of CWC League 2 will go directly to a tournament called CWC Qualifier.

The bottom-4 will have to go through an elimination competition called the CWC Qualifier Playoff.

There they will face off against the top-4 teams from the third division named CWC Challenge League.

ALSO READ:

Teams finishing in the Top-4 of the Playoff will go to the CWC Qualifier where the top-4 teams from League 2 will be waiting.

From this competition, teams finishing in the top-4 will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

How Many Teams Will Be There At The 2027 ODI World Cup?

The 2027 ODI World Cup will feature 14 teams.

Top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings, besides the hosts, will automatically qualify.

South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe are the co-hosts of the World Cup. South Africa and Zimbabwe have automatically qualified but Namibia will have to go through the qualification process because they are not a full ICC member.

The remaining four teams come from the CWC Qualifier.

ICC Cricket World Cup Table

TeamsMatchesWonLostNo Result/TiePointsNRR
USA161150220.602
Netherlands171052220.435
Canada16952200.236
Oman16862180.013
Scotland12732161.151
Namibia20713014-0.544
Nepal122826-0.271
UAE1321104-1.427
Source: ICC , Updated on May 07, 2025

ICC CWC League 2 2024-27
Netherlands
Oman
USA

