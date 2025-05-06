ICC CWC League 2 Updated Points Table: Which Teams Are On Their Way To The 2027 World Cup Qualifier?

Eight teams go head-to-head over course of three years to qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup

The qualification process for the 2027 ODI World Cup has already begun. Soon after the 2023 ODI World Cup hosted by India wrapped in November that year, the plans for the next World Cup were set into motion and the top contenders for the qualification began battling from February, 2024.

There are eight teams competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 with the hopes of being in the top-four positions by the time the competition’s last and 144th match ends in 2026.

Which Teams Are Competing In The ICC CWC League 2

Netherlands, United States of America (USA), Canada, Oman, Scotland, Namibia, Nepal and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the eight nations competing in the ICC CWC League 2.

How Can Teams In ICC CWC League 2 Qualify For 2027 ODI World Cup?

Very much like an extended Indian Premier League (IPL), all eight teams play home, away and neutral venue matches in the form of Tri-Series. In total there will be 24 tri-series with six matches each.

Just like in the IPL where top two teams will have an added advantage for finishing league stage at the top, teams finishing in top-4 of CWC League 2 will go directly to a tournament called CWC Qualifier.

The bottom-4 will have to go through an elimination competition called the CWC Qualifier Playoff.

There they will face off against the top-4 teams from the third division named CWC Challenge League.

Teams finishing in the Top-4 of the Playoff will go to the CWC Qualifier where the top-4 teams from League 2 will be waiting.

From this competition, teams finishing in the top-4 will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

How Many Teams Will Be There At The 2027 ODI World Cup?

The 2027 ODI World Cup will feature 14 teams.

Top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings, besides the hosts, will automatically qualify.

South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe are the co-hosts of the World Cup. South Africa and Zimbabwe have automatically qualified but Namibia will have to go through the qualification process because they are not a full ICC member.

The remaining four teams come from the CWC Qualifier.

ICC Cricket World Cup Table

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result/Tie Points NRR USA 16 11 5 0 22 0.602 Netherlands 17 10 5 2 22 0.435 Canada 16 9 5 2 20 0.236 Oman 16 8 6 2 18 0.013 Scotland 12 7 3 2 16 1.151 Namibia 20 7 13 0 14 -0.544 Nepal 12 2 8 2 6 -0.271 UAE 13 2 11 0 4 -1.427 Source: ICC , Updated on May 07, 2025

