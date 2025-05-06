‘Made Commentary Box Their Personal..’: Gautam Gambhir Indirectly Blasts Sunil Gavaskar for His Champions Trophy Prize Money Dig

Gavaskar had highlighted the difference between Gambhir and Rahul Dravid, where the former coach refused to take additional prize money.

India coach Gautam Gambhir has hit back at cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar for the latter’s dig on the Champions Trophy 2025 prize money.

Notably, the Indian contingent was awarded an additional prize money of INR 58 crores by the BCCI for their successful campaign in the ICC event.

However, Gavaskar had highlighted the difference between Gambhir and Rahul Dravid in a column for Sportstar, where the former coach refused the additional INR 2.5 crores that Rohit Sharma and Co received and rather shared it equally amongst colleagues and staff members.

On the other hand, Gambhir’s stance was unknown.

Speaking at an ABP event, Gambhir responded by saying, “There are some people who have been sitting in the commentary box for 20-25 years. They questioned everything I did. They think that Indian cricket is their property. Unfortunately, Indian cricket is not someone’s property. It is the identity of 140 crore Indians and it will remain that way. They questioned my coaching, my records, my concussions and even my prize money.”

Gautam Gambhir’s tenure with India didn’t exactly get off to a smooth start. The Men in Blue first lost a bilateral ODI series to Sri Lanka for the first time in 27 years.

It was then followed by a historical loss to New Zealand at home when they suffered a 3-0 whitewash, the first time India had suffered such a fate.

The results did not improve as India bottled a chance to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next, relinquishing it after winning it four consecutive times.

However, India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win under Gambhir earlier this year sugarcoated some of the earlier setbacks but he will need to deliver results and and thus the upcoming England Test series will hold immense importance in deciding the roadmap of Indian cricket as well as Gambhir.

