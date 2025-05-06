News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Contact
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Made Commentary Box Their Personal..’: Gautam Gambhir Indirectly Blasts Sunil Gavaskar for His Champions Trophy Prize Money Dig
news
Last updated: May 6, 2025

‘Made Commentary Box Their Personal..’: Gautam Gambhir Indirectly Blasts Sunil Gavaskar for His Champions Trophy Prize Money Dig

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Gavaskar had highlighted the difference between Gambhir and Rahul Dravid, where the former coach refused to take additional prize money.

‘Made Commentary Box Their Personal..’: Gautam Gambhir Indirectly Blasts Sunil Gavaskar for His Champions Trophy Prize Money Dig

India coach Gautam Gambhir has hit back at cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar for the latter’s dig on the Champions Trophy 2025 prize money.

Notably, the Indian contingent was awarded an additional prize money of INR 58 crores by the BCCI for their successful campaign in the ICC event.

However, Gavaskar had highlighted the difference between Gambhir and Rahul Dravid in a column for Sportstar, where the former coach refused the additional INR 2.5 crores that Rohit Sharma and Co received and rather shared it equally amongst colleagues and staff members.

On the other hand, Gambhir’s stance was unknown.

Speaking at an ABP event, Gambhir responded by saying, “There are some people who have been sitting in the commentary box for 20-25 years. They questioned everything I did. They think that Indian cricket is their property. Unfortunately, Indian cricket is not someone’s property. It is the identity of 140 crore Indians and it will remain that way. They questioned my coaching, my records, my concussions and even my prize money.”

ALSO READ:

Gautam Gambhir faces big Test inthe upcoming India tour of England

Gautam Gambhir’s tenure with India didn’t exactly get off to a smooth start. The Men in Blue first lost a bilateral ODI series to Sri Lanka for the first time in 27 years.

It was then followed by a historical loss to New Zealand at home when they suffered a 3-0 whitewash, the first time India had suffered such a fate.

The results did not improve as India bottled a chance to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next, relinquishing it after winning it four consecutive times.

However, India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win under Gambhir earlier this year sugarcoated some of the earlier setbacks but he will need to deliver results and and thus the upcoming England Test series will hold immense importance in deciding the roadmap of Indian cricket as well as Gambhir.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Gautam Gambhir
Sunil Gavaskar

Related posts

Big Blow for Gujarat Titans; Key Overseas Star Sherfane Rutherford Could miss IPL 2025 Playoffs

Big Blow for Gujarat Titans; Key Overseas Star Could miss IPL 2025 Playoffs

GT are in a strong position to secure a playoffs spot
10:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mi vs gt dls par score ipl 2025

MI vs GT DLS Par Score: Where Gujarat Titans Need To Be If Mumbai Rain Stops Play in IPL 2025 Match Today

10:56 pm
CX Staff Writer
R Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans MI vs GT IPL 2025

R Sai Kishore Taken Off the Field After Injuring Himself While Fielding During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened during the 16th over of the Mumbai Indians innings.
10:05 pm
Vishnu PN
'It Was My Call...No Pressure' - Rohit Sharma Reveals Leeway Given By BCCI During Australia Tour

Rohit Sharma Test Future Hangs in Balance After Selectors Meet Ahead of England Test Tour

Rohit Sharma was dropped for the final and fifth Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy
8:40 pm
Samarnath Soory
Kagiso Rababa Gujarat Titans MI vs GT IPL 2025

Why is Kagiso Rabada Not In Gujarat Titans Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians Despite Clearing Drug Suspension in IPL 2025 Match Today?

Kagiso Rabada has played just two games so far for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
7:47 pm
Vishnu PN

‘No Coach, Selector or Even BCCI’: Gautam Gambhir Gives Ultimatum on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s India Future

Gambhir gave a no-nonsense reply.
6:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.