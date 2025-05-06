News
'It Was My Call...No Pressure' - Rohit Sharma Reveals Leeway Given By BCCI During Australia Tour
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 6, 2025

Rohit Sharma Test Future Hangs in Balance After Selectors Meet Ahead of England Test Tour

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Rohit Sharma was dropped for the final and fifth Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy

'It Was My Call...No Pressure' - Rohit Sharma Reveals Leeway Given By BCCI During Australia Tour

The Indian Test set-up is likely to have an overhaul as skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to be dropped from the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Reports suggested that the national selection committee held a meeting on Tuesday, with Rohit’s future being chiefly discussed.

End To Rohit Sharma’s Test Career?

This follows close to the England series beginning from on June 22. There have been other reports of ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill being promoted to the captaincy role over Jasprit Bumrah, whose injuries are seen as a hindrance for his elevation to captaincy.

Rohit, who turned 38 last week, had announced his retirement soon after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and had also led India to their third Champions Trophy title in March.

ALSO READ:

However, his red-ball form has been below par over the last three years. Since taking over Test captaincy in 2022, the Mumbaikar has averaged 30.58 from the 24 matches where he scored four fifties and as many hundreds.

India had lost a second World Test Championship final in 2023 and failed to qualify for the summit clash in the 2025 as holders Australia beat them at home by 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Prior to that, India lost to New Zealand 0-3 at home. In both the series against New Zealand and Australia, Rohit averaged lowly 15 and 6 in those series which culminated in Rohit being dropped from the playing XI in the fifth and final Test in Sydney against Australia.

Rohit’s Poor Form And Sydney Test Axe

Rohit later revealed in a chat with former Aussie captain Michael Clarke, that being axed from the Playing XI was his call which led to an argument with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

“I spoke to the coach and the selector, who was there on the tour. They kind of agreed – not agreed. There was an argument around it. You try and put the team first and just look at what the team wants and make the decision accordingly. Sometimes it may work, sometimes it may not. So that’s how it goes. Every decision you try and make, you are not guaranteed success,” Rohit had said.

Gill, who has struggled in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, was in excellent form in the ODI series against England and then in the Champions Trophy. Bumrah, despite not bowling in the second innings of the Sydney Test, finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 32 wickets and also captained the side in first and fifth Test.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Gautam Gambhir
Jasprit Bumrah
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill

