news
Last updated: May 6, 2025

‘No Coach, Selector or Even BCCI’: Gautam Gambhir Gives Ultimatum on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s India Future

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Gambhir gave a no-nonsense reply.

There has been growing anticipation surrounding the futures of India’s two biggest cricket stars – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now that they enter the twilight of their career.

Both Kohli and Rohit struggled to perform with the bat during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, which raised further questions on how long they will don the tricolour.

Echoing on the same lines, India head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a no-nonsense reply.

Speaking at the ABP India At 2047 Summit, Gambhir said, “Till the time they are performing, they should be a part of the team. Performance ensures selection. No coach, selector, or even the BCCI can tell someone to stop playing if they’re delivering.”

ALSO READ:

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play in the upcoming England Test series?

It is understood that the star Indian duo is in line for the India tour of England in late June where the Men in Blue will play a five-match Test series. Rohit and Kohli recently also earned A-plus BCCI contracts but there still lingers a doubt over their futures.

As Gambhir explicitly mentioned, the Indian stalwarts will need to deliver the goods in a bid to remain in contention going ahead and the England Tests will be an acid-test for them.

Notably, both players have announced their retirements from the T20I format and only represent India in Tests and ODIs.

Rohit and Kohli are currently plying their trade in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) for Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) respectively.

Kohli is looking in sublime touch as he currently leads the Purple Cap race. Rohit, on the other hand, made a slow start to the season, but have now picked up pace and is batting in good rhythm, amassing 293 runs in 10 games, averaging over 30s while striking at a rate of 155.02.

Gautam Gambhir
India tour of England
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

