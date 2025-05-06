AB de Villiers Hits Back at Virat Kohli Trolls, Ends Debate on His Strike Rate in IPL 2025

Kohli's latest knock came at a strike rate of 187.87 against CSK.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter AB de Villiers has come forward to support his friend and RCB teammate Virat Kohli after his smashing knock against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The former RCB skipper’s strike rate in T20s often becomes a matter of debate among the fans and critics.

However, de Villiers has put an end to all of these criticisms with an Instagram post. He hailed Kohli as RCB’s “Mr. Safety” and applauded the batter for his blazing innings.

“Virat is always there. He is Mr. Safety for RCB. When he is there, you don’t have to fear. Never fear when Virat is near. That is the story,” he stated in the video.

AB de Villiers took a dig at the former players

Previously, former India batters including Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar had criticised the 36-year-old’s low strike rate in the 20-over format. Sehwag opined that “Kohli’s strike rate should have definitely increased” after his 113 runs (72 balls) against Rajasthan Royals last year.

Legendary player Gavaskar also expressed displeasure over his batting approach on air, while commentating on their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, the South African player’s video also included those remarks in it. He hit back at those reporters for labelling “Kohli” as a slow striker.

“Nothing has ever changed, and what I want to tell all of you media people, I haven’t forgotten. I have the brain of an elephant. To all my journalist friends out there, I love you guys. But remember when you said Virat bats too slow, right? Virat is there batting at almost a 200 strike rate last night. Eat that,” said de Villiers.

Notably, the former RCB captain notched up 62 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 187.87 in their home fixture. His 59-ball-97 partnership with England batter Jacob Bethell provided a strong foundation for the RCB innings.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2025

The RCB stalwart has shown great form in the ongoing IPL 2025. He has put up a total of 505 runs in 11 matches in the league stage so far with an average of 63.13. He is also currently placed at the top of the highest run-scorers list (Orange Cap).

RCB is also at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, with 16 points in 11 matches. They could also secure a top-two finish in the league stage, depending on their remaining three match results.

The Bengaluru outfit will next clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on May 9.

