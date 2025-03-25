News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
gautam gambhir india head coach rahul dravid sunil gavaskar
news
Last updated: March 25, 2025

‘Not A Good Role Model’ : India Legend Hails Rahul Dravid, Poses Question To Gautam Gambhir Over Champions Trophy Reward

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The batting great hailed Rahul Dravid as the great 'team man'

gautam gambhir india head coach rahul dravid sunil gavaskar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on former India head coach Rahul Dravid for equally sharing BCCI prize money for their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph with his coaching staff.

Gavaskar also posed a question to current coach Gautam Gambhir who had only recently won the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai and asked whether he will ‘Do a Dravid?’ with INR 58 crore reward BCCI had announced.

Gavaskar All Praise For Rahul Dravid

For winning India’s second T20 crown after a gap of 17 years in the Caribbean, the BCCI had announced a cash prize of INR 125 crore for all members of the Indian team coached by Rahul Dravid and captained by Rohit Sharma.

That included players who didn’t get a game in the World Cup, four reserve players, three assistant coaches, members of the selection committee, backroom staff that included three physiotherapists, three throwdown specialists, two masseurs and a strength and conditioning coach.

ALSO READ:

While the breakdown of the reward to each member of the unit was never officially announced, Gavaskar revealed that Dravid refused to accept a sum higher than his backroom staff and took home an equal share.

“After the ICC T20 World Cup win and the Board announcement of prize money, the then-coach Rahul Dravid, ever the team man, refused to accept more than his fellow members of the coaching staff and, in fact, shared it equally with his colleagues,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Gautam Gambhir And Champions Trophy Reward

In order to depict the financial progress BCCI made since the 1983 ODI World Cup win and now, Gavaskar narrated how the-then captain Kapil Dev had to try everything to convince the-then BCCI president NKP Salve to announce a cash prize of INR 1 lakh to each member of the team but got INR 25,000 each instead.

Gavaskar then went to pose the question to current coach Gautam Gambhir, who himself had won two World Cups as a player, if he would follow the example set by his predecessor Dravid by splitting the Champions Trophy prize money equally with his staff.

“It’s been a fortnight since the BCCI announced the Champions Trophy rewards, but we haven’t heard anything from the current coach on whether he will also do a Dravid. Or is it that Dravid, in this instance, is not a good role model?” Gavaskar said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

2024 T20 World Cup
Champions Trophy 2025
Gautam Gambhir
Rahul Dravid
Sunil Gavaskar

Related posts

Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

One is an opener and the other, a finisher.
8:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

After India, THIS Country Announced As ‘Second Home’ of Afghanistan Cricket Team After ACB Signs Five-Year Agreement

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the development via a statement.
6:57 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Batting Beautifully in the Buildup’: Bowling Coach Confident of KKR Superstar Rinku Singh; Big Warning for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

‘Batting Beautifully in the Buildup’: Bowling Coach Confident of KKR Superstar; Big Warning for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

He was the most expensive retention of KKR ahead of IPL 2025.
6:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
ajinkya rahane kkr vs rcb ipl 2025 eden gardens pitch

‘What did KKR Spinners do?’ – Eden Curator Cites RCB Example, Hits Back at Ajinkya Rahane After IPL 2025 Losing Start

The pitch curator made it clear that no IPL franchise can dictate how pitches should be
6:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘The Moment I Touched’: Pitch Invader Reveals What Virat Kohli Told Him During KKR vs RCB Clash

‘The Moment I Touched’: Pitch Invader Reveals What Virat Kohli Told Him During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

He has now been slapped with a season ban at Eden Gardens.
5:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Will Give My 100%’ Snubbed From Champions Trophy 2025, Gujarat Titans Pacer Eyes Comeback With IPL 2025

‘Will Give My 100%’: Snubbed From Champions Trophy 2025, Gujarat Titans Pacer Eyes Comeback With IPL 2025

The pacer is more focused on performing well for his franchise instead of worrying about selection.
5:29 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.