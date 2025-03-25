News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
news
Last updated: March 25, 2025

After India, THIS Country Announced As ‘Second Home’ of Afghanistan Cricket Team After ACB Signs Five-Year Agreement

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the development via a statement.

Abu Dhabi has officially become the “second home” of Afghanistan cricket after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) signed a five year Destination Support Agreement with the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub (ADCSH).

What will come under ACB’s agreement with ADCSH?

Under the agreement, UAE’s Abu Dhabi will host all of ACB’s training camps as well as matches and tournaments which feature the Afghanistan A and the country’s age group teams.

The agreement will run till 2029 and under the agreement, the ACB will also collaborate with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) where multiple venues in UAE will host matches of the Afghanistan senior men’s team. The ACB, ADCSH and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) held discussions where the three parties expressed their commitment towards “expanding cricket opportunities for Afghanistan’s players on the global stage,” an ACB statement said.

“Our facilities have already welcomed the world’s best players, and this agreement strengthens our strong commitment to nurturing global sporting and cricket talent and leveraging its capacity to be a force for societal good. We’ve loved hosting Afghanistan over the last couple of years and are pleased we can confirm Abu Dhabi as their second home,” ADCSH chief executive Matt Boucher said in the statement.

Naseeb Khan, the CEO of ACB, was optimistic about what’s to come. “Very excited to be entering a fruitful partnership with the ADCSH, which will allow us to utilize all the premium facilities available in this destination for the development of our age-group cricket,” he said.


With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan in 2021, the Afghanistan cricket team has never really had a base in their own country. India hosted a few of Afghanistan’s “home matches”, with Dehradun, Greater Noida and Lucknow among the venues. Abu Dhabi has hosted Afghanistan’s three Test matches since 2021.

ALSO READ:

One was a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in 2021 that ended in a draw, whereas another one was a one-off Test against Ireland in 2024. Ireland won that game by six wickets.

Afghanistan men’s team’s impressive displays

The Afghanistan men’s team have showcased impressive performances in recent ICC tournaments. The Afghans finished sixth at the 2023 ODI World Cup with eight points, a run that included wins over England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They also reached the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they lost to South Africa. More recently, at the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, Afghanistan defeated England in the group stage but got knocked out after finishing third in the group.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abu Dhabi
ACB
Afghanistan
Afghanistan cricket board
Cricket

Related posts

Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

One is an opener and the other, a finisher.
8:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
gautam gambhir india head coach rahul dravid sunil gavaskar

‘Not A Good Role Model’ : India Legend Hails Rahul Dravid, Poses Question To Gautam Gambhir Over Champions Trophy Reward

The batting great hailed Rahul Dravid as the great 'team man'
7:23 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘Batting Beautifully in the Buildup’: Bowling Coach Confident of KKR Superstar Rinku Singh; Big Warning for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

‘Batting Beautifully in the Buildup’: Bowling Coach Confident of KKR Superstar; Big Warning for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

He was the most expensive retention of KKR ahead of IPL 2025.
6:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
ajinkya rahane kkr vs rcb ipl 2025 eden gardens pitch

‘What did KKR Spinners do?’ – Eden Curator Cites RCB Example, Hits Back at Ajinkya Rahane After IPL 2025 Losing Start

The pitch curator made it clear that no IPL franchise can dictate how pitches should be
6:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘The Moment I Touched’: Pitch Invader Reveals What Virat Kohli Told Him During KKR vs RCB Clash

‘The Moment I Touched’: Pitch Invader Reveals What Virat Kohli Told Him During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

He has now been slapped with a season ban at Eden Gardens.
5:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Will Give My 100%’ Snubbed From Champions Trophy 2025, Gujarat Titans Pacer Eyes Comeback With IPL 2025

‘Will Give My 100%’: Snubbed From Champions Trophy 2025, Gujarat Titans Pacer Eyes Comeback With IPL 2025

The pacer is more focused on performing well for his franchise instead of worrying about selection.
5:29 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.