According to a latest report by The Indian Express, Jasprit Bumrah won’t be the vice-captain of the Indian team on the England tour.
news
Last updated: May 5, 2025

Not Jasprit Bumrah, India Opt for Younger Vice-Captain During England Tour: Reports

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
According to a latest report by The Indian Express, Jasprit Bumrah won't be the vice-captain of the Indian team on the England tour.

According to a latest report by The Indian Express, Jasprit Bumrah won’t be the vice-captain of the Indian team on the England tour. Bumrah has previously led India in Rohit Sharma’s absence, but the BCCI has decided to relieve him from this duty to manage his workload.

Bumrah might not play all five games on the tour, so the management wants to appoint someone as vice-captain who will play all five matches. They want to invest in a youngster who can be groomed as a future captain.

The two who fit this category are Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, as Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul are in their mid or late 30s. Further, Yashasvi Jaiswal is too young to take such a big responsibility.

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
Jasprit Bumrah
RIshabh Pant
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Yashasvi Jaiswal

