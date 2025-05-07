News
news
Last updated: May 7, 2025

Will IPL 2025 Continue in India Amidst Escalating India-Pakistan Conflict?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Multiple IPL 2025 matches scheduled in high-alert zones as Operation Sindoor intensifies military tensions.

The future of the ongoing IPL 2025 season in India could be under growing uncertainty following the Indian Army’s precision strikes in Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’, which has escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The military action, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, has already led to red alerts in several parts of northern India and is beginning to affect civilian infrastructure—including IPL venues.

What is Operation Sindoor?

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indian citizens and a Nepali national. The Indian Army and Air Force carried out precision-guided strikes on nine identified terror sites operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, carefully avoiding Pakistani military installations in an effort to limit escalation.

The Indian government called the operation a targeted response to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure. However, the situation rapidly worsened, with retaliatory shelling reported across the Line of Control and heightened military activity triggering security lockdowns in several northern regions.

IPL Matches in High-Tension Zones

The impact on the IPL could be significant. A number of upcoming matches are scheduled in cities now under red alert or facing air travel disruptions:

  • May 9: LSG vs RCB in Lucknow – just two days after the strikes, in the heart of UP where a red alert is now active.
  • May 11: PBKS vs MI in DharamsalaSpiceJet has issued a travel advisory warning of indefinite airport closures in parts of Northern India, including Himachal Pradesh.
  • May 14: DC vs LSG in Delhi – the national capital also issued its own advisories post-Operation Sindoor.
  • May 18: LSG vs SRH in Lucknow – the final league game, also in the red-alert zone.

ALSO READ:

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are especially affected, with two home matches in the state’s capital under active military coordination and surveillance. The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police has instructed all field units to remain in constant contact with defence forces to safeguard “vital installations,” a list that may include large public venues like stadiums.

Possible safety concerns for overseas players

While the BCCI has made no official statement, there is speculation that overseas players may raise concerns about their safety. With the escalation from surgical strikes to open cross-border exchanges, the prospect of playing in red-alert cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, or even Delhi could force players or their boards to reconsider participation, especially if diplomatic travel advisories are updated in the coming days.

The Dharamsala game already faces logistical hurdles due to airport shutdowns. If the situation continues to deteriorate, IPL franchises may have to shift venues or even consider relocating the tournament entirely, as was done in 2009 and partially in 2014 due to election-related security concerns.

More news is awaited on the future of the tournament in the wake of the escalation in war overnight.

IPL 2025

