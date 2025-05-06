News
[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Shubman Gill’s off Stump During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 7, 2025

[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Shubman Gill's off Stump During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The ball clipped the front pad and then cannoned into the off stump.

[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Shubman Gill’s off Stump During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill during the ongoing MI vs GT match in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the 15th over. Bumrah bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, pitching just outside off and nipping back in sharply. The ball clipped the front pad of Gill and then cannoned into the off stump, leaving it flattened.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah heroics keep Mumbai Indians ahead in DLS

Speaking about the MI vs GT match, it has currently been halted by rain. This is the second time the game has been paused. The first time it stopped, the Titans were ahead on DLS.

However, Bumrah’s heroics after resumption, where he managed to dismiss Gill and then Shahrukh Khan in successive overs, changed the complexion of the game.

GT lost four wickets since their innings began for a second time with Trent Boult trapping Sherfane Rutherford lbw and then Ashwani Kumar removing Rashid Khan to take the other two scalps.

The Titans’ scoreboard currently reads 132 for 6 in 18 overs while the DLS par score is 137.

In case of a washout, the Hardik Pandya-led side will take home two points, although there’s still a chance of the match resuming.

MI are third in IPL 2025 points table with 14 points and a win tonight will propel them to the top spot. GT on the other hand will remain at fourth with seven wins from 11 games.

IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
MI vs GT
Shubman Gill

