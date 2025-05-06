‘Are the fingers really injured?’ – India Legend Questions Tilak Varma For Multiple Tapes on Finger After Dropped Catch of Shubman Gill During MI vs GT in IPL 2025

Tilak made an absolute meal of it.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar did not have mercy on Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma for dropping Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill during the ongoing MI vs GT clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the second ball of the 12th over. Ashwani Kumar bowled a length ball just outside off as Gill ungainly swiped at it and the ball went straight up. Tilak managed to cover the distance easily from long on before making an absolute meal of it and squandering a golden opportunity.

Following the missed chance, Gavaskar questioned Tilak while commentating, who was spotted with multiple tapes around his fingers, ‘Are the fingers really injured?’

Watch the video of the dropped catch below.

Tilak Varma miss could prove costly for the Mumbai Indians

The dropped chance could end up costing MI as it could have affected the DLS score with rain playing spoilsport at the moment.

The game has currently been paused with the Titans’ scoreboard reading 107 for 2 in 14 overs with Shubman Gill and Sherfane Rutherford currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, MI posted 155 for 8 in 20 overs, with courtesy of Will Jacks’ fifty (53 off 35) and clinical cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 24) and Corbin Bosch (27 off 22).

Both teams will be eager to pick up the two points as the IPL 2025 battle intensifies. Mumbai Indians are currently placed third in the points table with seven wins from 11 games while GT are one spot below, having acquired 14 points in 10 games so far.

