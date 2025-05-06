News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Contact
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
'Are the fingers really injured?' - India Legend Questions Tilak Varma For Multiple Tapes on Finger After Dropped Catch of Shubman Gill During MI vs GT in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 6, 2025

‘Are the fingers really injured?’ – India Legend Questions Tilak Varma For Multiple Tapes on Finger After Dropped Catch of Shubman Gill During MI vs GT in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Tilak made an absolute meal of it.

'Are the fingers really injured?' - India Legend Questions Tilak Varma For Multiple Tapes on Finger After Dropped Catch of Shubman Gill During MI vs GT in IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar did not have mercy on Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma for dropping Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill during the ongoing MI vs GT clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the second ball of the 12th over. Ashwani Kumar bowled a length ball just outside off as Gill ungainly swiped at it and the ball went straight up. Tilak managed to cover the distance easily from long on before making an absolute meal of it and squandering a golden opportunity.

Following the missed chance, Gavaskar questioned Tilak while commentating, who was spotted with multiple tapes around his fingers, ‘Are the fingers really injured?’

Watch the video of the dropped catch below.

ALSO READ:

Tilak Varma miss could prove costly for the Mumbai Indians

The dropped chance could end up costing MI as it could have affected the DLS score with rain playing spoilsport at the moment.

The game has currently been paused with the Titans’ scoreboard reading 107 for 2 in 14 overs with Shubman Gill and Sherfane Rutherford currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, MI posted 155 for 8 in 20 overs, with courtesy of Will Jacks’ fifty (53 off 35) and clinical cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 24) and Corbin Bosch (27 off 22).

Both teams will be eager to pick up the two points as the IPL 2025 battle intensifies. Mumbai Indians are currently placed third in the points table with seven wins from 11 games while GT are one spot below, having acquired 14 points in 10 games so far.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
MI vs GT
Shubman Gill
Sunil Gavaskar
Tilak Varma

Related posts

Have RCB Qualified CSK Win IPL 2025 RCB points table position RCB Playoffs Chances

Have RCB Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs After MI vs GT Result? RCB Top Two Qualification Scenarios

12:42 am
CX Staff Writer
mi vs gt dls par score ipl 2025

MI vs GT DLS Par Score: Updated Cut Off Time and Revised Target for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Match Today

12:10 am
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Shubman Gill’s off Stump During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Shubman Gill’s off Stump During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

The ball clipped the front pad and then cannoned into the off stump.
12:17 am
Chandra Moulee Das
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Updated Points Table And Predictions

12:35 am
CX Staff Writer
Big Blow for Gujarat Titans; Key Overseas Star Sherfane Rutherford Could miss IPL 2025 Playoffs

Big Blow for Gujarat Titans; Key Overseas Star Could miss IPL 2025 Playoffs

GT are in a strong position to secure a playoffs spot
10:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
R Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans MI vs GT IPL 2025

R Sai Kishore Taken Off the Field After Injuring Himself While Fielding During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened during the 16th over of the Mumbai Indians innings.
10:05 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.